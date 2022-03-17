ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Reedus to return to 'The Walking Dead' set after suffering a concussion

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

" The Walking Dead " star Norman Reedus is recovering from an injury he sustained on the set of AMC's zombie apocalyptic drama.

Reedus, 53, suffered a concussion while shooting the series' 11th and final season, said Jeffrey Chassen, the actor's spokesman, in a statement Thursday.

The next day Reedus broke his silence on the incident on Instagram and showed gratitude for all the well wishes he received.

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two," the actor wrote Friday . I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday."

AMC spokesperson Olivia Dupuis said the injury "will push series wrap by a few days."  Since "The Walking Dead" debuted in 2010, Reedus has portrayed fan favorite Daryl Dixon since the series' 2010 debut.

'Walking Dead' walks on with 'Isle of the Dead' spinoff starring Maggie and Negan in Manhattan

'The Walking Dead' sets a finale date, but fan favorites Daryl and Carol aren't saying goodbye

Reedus expressed appreciation for "Walking Dead" fans in a March 6 Instagram post , writing, "thank u for all of u that have been with us all these years and I hope u enjoy tonight and all the episodes still to come."

Reedus will continue to portray Darryl in a spin-off with Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier. The new series is slated for 2023.

The 10 best new TV shows to watch in spring 2022: 'Halo,' 'Gaslit,' 'WeCrashed'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norman Reedus to return to 'The Walking Dead' set after suffering a concussion

