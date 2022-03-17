Fatalities, multiple crashes reported on Missouri interstate

A section of Interstate 57 near Charleston in southeast Missouri was closed in both directions Thursday after multiple chain reaction collisions occurred during thick fog, officials said.

Some fatalities and several other injuries were reported but an exact number was not available Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 57 was closed in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston. Officials said the closure would last most of the day, KFVS-TV reported .

The collisions began about 8 a.m. while thick fog was enveloping the interstate. Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County emergency services, estimated between 40 and 50 vehicles were involved, including several semi-trailer trucks.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the interstate was likely to be closed most of the day. Besides clearing the vehicles, he said, workers will need to clean up diesel, beans and several other items spilled on the interstate.

