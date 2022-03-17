ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, MO

Fatalities, multiple crashes reported on Missouri interstate

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaXFC_0eiG5VtY00

A section of Interstate 57 near Charleston in southeast Missouri was closed in both directions Thursday after multiple chain reaction collisions occurred during thick fog, officials said.

Some fatalities and several other injuries were reported but an exact number was not available Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 57 was closed in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston. Officials said the closure would last most of the day, KFVS-TV reported .

The collisions began about 8 a.m. while thick fog was enveloping the interstate. Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County emergency services, estimated between 40 and 50 vehicles were involved, including several semi-trailer trucks.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the interstate was likely to be closed most of the day. Besides clearing the vehicles, he said, workers will need to clean up diesel, beans and several other items spilled on the interstate.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Charleston, MO
Mississippi County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, MO
Charleston, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Sikeston, MO
State
Mississippi State
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 57#The Mississippi River#Traffic Accident#Kfvs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy