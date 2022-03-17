ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Join Penn Nursing and Elevate Theatre Company for an Evening of FREE Virtual Plays About the Trials of Frontline Healthcare Workers

 3 days ago

WHAT/WHO: The Frontline Health Workers Digital Theater Project uses the viewpoints of those working in the Penn Medicine health system (transport, nurses, doctors, etc.) as inspiration for virtual theatrical performances created by playwrights from Elevate Theatre Company, LLC in partnership with Penn Nursing. Act One. Silos by Nikki Brake-Sillá....

