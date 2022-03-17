ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Woman found dead on the beach is identified

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A woman who was found dead near the bike path in Alamitos Beach Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Genesis Rivera, 28, was identified as the woman that officers found dead around 8 a.m. in a sandy beach area north of the bike path. Her body was lying adjacent next to a building on the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, police said.

Additional information about Rivera, including her city of residence, was not immediately known as police have placed a security hold on her case, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said they are investigating this case as a murder due to the “suspicious” location Rivera was found in and the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

Woman found dead near bike path in Alamitos Beach, police say

The post Woman found dead on the beach is identified appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Man stabbed while walking in South Wrigley, police say

The victim was walking in the residential area of 21st Street and Chestnut Avenue when he crossed paths with an "unknown number of subjects," one of which brandished a weapon and stabbed the man before fleeing, police said. The post Man stabbed while walking in South Wrigley, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Long Beach Post

More than 300 without power following traffic collision; Del Amo Boulevard closed in North Bixby Knolls area

Currently, a field investigator is determining the necessary repairs, and a repair crew is en route to begin work, according to Southern California Edison. SCE estimates that most power restoration will be complete by 3 p.m. Sunday. The post More than 300 without power following traffic collision; Del Amo Boulevard closed in North Bixby Knolls area appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Parolee pleads not guilty in Long Beach killing

Quentin Eugene Anderson, 54, was charged Feb. 15 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition prohibited by prior conviction.   The post Parolee pleads not guilty in Long Beach killing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#On The Beach#Murder
Long Beach Post

Man who critically hurt SHPD officer while fleeing from police gets nine years, four months in state prison

Ricky Odell Allison, 26, pleaded no contest earlier this month to three counts: mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and driving someone's vehicle without their consent, an act that is more commonly known as joyriding, court records show.  The post Man who critically hurt SHPD officer while fleeing from police gets nine years, four months in state prison appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman found dead near bike path in Alamitos Beach, police say

"Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the suspicious location of the body and lack of explanation for her death," police said in a statement. "As a result of their investigation, detectives are investigating the incident as a murder." The post Woman found dead near bike path in Alamitos Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Police DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday

The checkpoint will be held on Mar 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. somewhere in the city’s West Patrol Division, which includes the Port of Long Beach, the area west of the 710 Freeway and a large portion of Central Long Beach. The post Long Beach Police DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy