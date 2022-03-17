Woman found dead on the beach is identified

A woman who was found dead near the bike path in Alamitos Beach Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Genesis Rivera, 28, was identified as the woman that officers found dead around 8 a.m. in a sandy beach area north of the bike path. Her body was lying adjacent next to a building on the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, police said.

Additional information about Rivera, including her city of residence, was not immediately known as police have placed a security hold on her case, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said they are investigating this case as a murder due to the “suspicious” location Rivera was found in and the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

