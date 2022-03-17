ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responds to Dolly Parton

By CBS News
 3 days ago

Dolly Parton pulled herself out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations earlier this week, saying she isn’t worthy since she’s never made a rock ‘n’ roll album. But the hall of fame says she’s earned the right to the honor and that rock ‘n’ roll is not defined...

HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Wants To Record A Rock Album & Have Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Contribute

Dolly Parton thinks making a future rock album ‘would be a fun challenge,’ after she opted out of the ballot to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton, 76, could be recording a hit rock record soon if she has her way. The legendary country singer is apparently thinking about “hitting up the studio” to take on the “challenge” of temporarily stepping away from the type of music she’s used to making and taking on a different sound instead. She also could be considering getting her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, 29, to help.
MUSIC
Popculture

Nick Jonas Replaces Judge on NBC Series

Nick Jonas is taking his talents to a new reality competition. Deadline reported that Jonas will be the newest judge on NBC's Dancing With Myself. He will replace Shaquille O'Neal, who was forced to exit after production was delayed. Jonas will join a judging panel that also consists of Shakira...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Does a Hilarious Impression of His ’90s Look

The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style. “Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beyonce and Solange's Father Makes Major Sale to Have Own 'King Richard' Origin Film

Mathew Knowles is taking a note from King Richard and wants to show the world through film how he helped shape the mega careers of his famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. Knowles is the former manager of Destiny's Child, the group that the "Formation" singer led. He also managed the solo careers for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Solange, and others for several years before parting ways professionally. Now, he's planning to tell his story similar to how King Richard showcased how Venus and Serena Williams' parents molded them into international tennis champions. According to Deadline, the origin story is part of a wide-ranging deal with investment fund APX Capital Group.
TENNIS
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Major Step in Relationship With $50 Million Purchase

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are moving full speed ahead in their relationship, and they are getting the real estate to prove it. TMZ reports that the megawatt couple is in escrow for a Bel Air estate worth $50 million. The mansion is 20,000 square feet and features 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a theatre, a gym, and a pool. According to reports, the couple is planning on combining households. Lopez has two children from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Steve Harvey Warns Kanye West ‘Pull Up, It Ain’t What You Want’ After Ye Goes in on D.L. Hughley

Comedian Steve Harvey is stepping into the back-and-forth between Kanye West and fellow comic D.L. Hughley, warning Ye to essentially back off. During an episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show on Tuesday (March 15), the veteran funny man defended Hughley after Kanye uploaded a series of Instagram posts, coming for Hughley, following an interview done with DJ Vlad that also resulted in insult-laced tweets towards Ye from Hughley.
CELEBRITIES

