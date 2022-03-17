Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responds to Dolly Parton

Mathew Knowles is taking a note from King Richard and wants to show the world through film how he helped shape the mega careers of his famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. Knowles is the former manager of Destiny's Child, the group that the "Formation" singer led. He also managed the solo careers for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Solange, and others for several years before parting ways professionally. Now, he's planning to tell his story similar to how King Richard showcased how Venus and Serena Williams' parents molded them into international tennis champions. According to Deadline, the origin story is part of a wide-ranging deal with investment fund APX Capital Group.
Comments / 0