Top dog: Voting underway for Florida Sheriffs Association K9 March Madness Tournament

K9 March Madness Tournament (Florida Sheriffs Association)

Which K9 officer is Florida’s top dog? You can help decide.

Voting is underway on Facebook for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s K9 March Madness Tournament.

Law enforcement departments from across the state nominated their four-legged officers to participate in the bracket.

The winner of each matchup will continue to the next round, until a “Top Dog” winner is crowned.

These K9 officers from central Florida are participating: Junny from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Axe from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Odin from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Saro from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jax from Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Chico from Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Cersei from Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

You can see each of the participants in the slideshow below, and click here to vote:

