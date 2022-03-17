ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Are We Out of the Woods?: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health COVID-19 Video Update

By Dartmouth-Hitchcock news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lebanon, NH – Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has released a new COVID-19 update video with Michael S. Calderwood, MD, MPH, chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. This video...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 109 New Cases, 48 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, DHHS announced 109 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 16. Today’s results include 68 people who tested positive by PCR test and 41 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 904 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Barrington Woman 1st To Undergo Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Trial at DHMC

Lebanon, NH – Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s (DHMC) Department of Neurology and Section of Neurosurgery have partnered with the Yale School of Medicine and the Mayo Clinic to pioneer the Stimulation of the Thalamus for Arousal Restoral in Temporal lobe epilepsy (START) clinical trial—the first to implant neurostimulator devices targeting four specific areas of the brain.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Checks In With The Experts on Housing Assistance

How will the $100 million proposed by the state for housing assistance actually help those who need it? And what organization is already providing housing relief for those who need it most? Podcaster Roger Wood explores those two questions with two people who are very involved. Elissa Margolin is the executive director of Housing Action New Hampshire. Maria Devlin directs Families in Transition, which is working to help those in a critical need.
1 New COVID-19 Death, Hospitalizations Down to 56 on Monday

On Monday, March 7, 2022, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 6. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 4 (105 by PCR and 41 by antigen test); and 158 cases from Saturday, March 5 (135 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG: Man Accused of Operating Unlicensed Funeral Home

Attorney General John M. Formella announces the arrest of James R. Roy, age sixty five, of Claremont, New Hampshire for one count of operating an unlicensed funeral home, two counts of making funeral arrangements without a license, one count of failure to transmit a death record, four counts of transporting a dead body without a burial permit, and three counts of unsworn falsification.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 4 New COVID-19 Deaths, 201 New Cases, 71 Hospitalizations on Friday

On Friday, March 4, 2022, DHHS announced 172 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 3. Today’s results include 140 people who tested positive by PCR test and 32 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 29 new cases from Wednesday, March 2 (21 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 184. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,429 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Resolves Allegations Against the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua

Concord, NH—Attorney General John M. Formella announces the filing of Assurances of Discontinuance with the Nashua Regional Cancer Center, Inc., known as the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua (Radiation Center), and with Elizabeth Gray, the then-Executive Director at the Radiation Center. The assurances resolve the Attorney General’s investigation related to allegations of unauthorized practice of nursing and consumer protection act violations.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Fighting To Get Off ‘Laurie List’ Under New Law Can Be Costly for Police

See the public Laurie List of 90 of 254 names listed here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See Attorney General’s full compliance report: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220114-ees-compliance-report.pdf. See InDepthNH.org’s archives on the Laurie List here: http://indepthnh.org/category/dishonest-police/. By NANCY WEST, InDepthNH.org. The new law allowing police on the Laurie List to argue in Superior Court why...
