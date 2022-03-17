Are We Out of the Woods?: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health COVID-19 Video Update

How will the $100 million proposed by the state for housing assistance actually help those who need it? And what organization is already providing housing relief for those who need it most? Podcaster Roger Wood explores those two questions with two people who are very involved. Elissa Margolin is the executive director of Housing Action New Hampshire. Maria Devlin directs Families in Transition, which is working to help those in a critical need.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO