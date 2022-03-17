Are We Out of the Woods?: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health COVID-19 Video Update

On Monday, March 7, 2022, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 6. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 4 (105 by PCR and 41 by antigen test); and 158 cases from Saturday, March 5 (135 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
