San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

San Jose Planning Commissioner and City Council candidate Rolando Bonilla is disputing allegations that have recently resurfaced regarding domestic violence and child support.

About 20 years ago, Bonilla’s ex-wife accused him of physical abuse during a custody battle for their son and claimed he failed to pay child support on different occasions, according to media reports.

The claims were made public in 2004 when Bonilla was running for San Francisco supervisor from an article by the San Francisco Examiner which detailed the alleged abuse. The article said the woman tried and later dropped attempts to get a restraining order twice. In that article, Bonilla adamantly denied allegations.

In a Thursday interview with San Jose Spotlight, Bonilla echoed that sentiment after the story resurfaced on social media. He chalked it up to two emotional 20-year-olds who fell in love, were married for three months because of an unplanned pregnancy that ended in a negative divorce and custody battle.

“This has been a very public part of my life for the last 23 years. Obviously, it’s not true. What is true is true: two 20-year-olds fell in love, were highly emotional in a custody battle,” Bonilla said. “(We were) both kids ourselves, getting ready to have a kid. We didn’t really know each other and obviously both wanted to have our son in our lives.”

Bonilla said she made those allegations in an effort to win the custody battle, but the state never leveled charges against him.

“Family court is highly emotional, particularly when you have kids involved,” Bonilla said. “There was nothing to substantiate allegations that mind you were only made when it was time for the child custody situation.”

The 2004 article references court documents and wrote that Bonilla’s ex-wife claimed during an argument in the final stages of her pregnancy in March 1999, Bonilla grabbed her by the hair and shoulders, shoved her and covered her mouth and nose until she “almost fainted.” In another incident, his ex-wife claimed Bonilla “grabbed me by my arms, then pulled my arms and slammed my back into the wall.”

When asked about these allegations, Bonilla said there was “verbal jousting but never, never did these incidents occur.”

In response to the child support claims, Bonilla said he may have been delayed in making payments sometimes, but always paid them.

“I had three jobs and was going to college,” Bonilla said. “I wasn’t in the financial position I’m in today. However, very clearly, every single cent has been paid.”

This is the first time Bonilla has had to answer to these allegations during his race for the District 5 City Council seat , but it’s not the first time it has come up in his 20-plus year political career. Bonilla said when he first applied for the San Jose Planning Commission, a packet with this information was sent anonymously to the full City Council. He thinks that’s why he didn’t get the seat the first time.

When asked who sent the packet, Bonilla said he didn’t know.

His second attempt to join the commission, which he now chairs, was successful. His current wife, Perla Rodriguez, wrote to the board to defend Bonilla and deny allegations. She described her husband as a “kind, warm, and loving person.”

“As a strong, educated, career woman, Rolando has been my biggest champion and supporter in the almost 15 years that we have been together,” Rodriguez wrote in 2019. “Those who know our family know that Rolando is a responsible and loving father to our three children. Those who know us as a couple know that he is a loving and supportive husband and life partner to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2et2X6_0eiG3grv00
Rolando Bonilla is pictured with his wife and children. Photo courtesy of Rolando Bonilla.

She said the allegations are nothing more than a smear campaign in “brutal, blood sport,” that is politics.

Terry Christensen, a local political observer and San Jose State University political science professor emeritus, said it’s unclear how much this will impact the District 5 race or Bonilla’s campaign.

“The next short period is kind of crucial because when stuff like this comes out, people either tend to drop out—and it doesn’t sound like Bonilla is remotely likely to drop out—or they stay in and fight,” Christensen told San José Spotlight. “This could weaken him, or maybe he is lucky that it just came out so early.”

Bonilla believes his political opponents are behind the push to resurface these allegations.

“I’m proud of my family, I’m proud of life that I’ve had,” Bonilla said. “Everyone reading this article has gone through something in their life. We are measured by what we do after and what I’ve done after is not only raised an amazing family with my wife, but also have been helpful to many, many people, from sending DACA students to college, to providing resources to small businesses.”

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Perla Rodriguez, spouse of Rolando Bonilla, sits on San José Spotlight’s board of directors.

The post San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

VTA bets big on housing in Santa Clara County

Transit comes first at VTA, but the San Jose agency sees a big future in residential real estate. Earlier this month, VTA announced several significant updates about housing projects being built on agency-owned land, also known as transit-oriented developments (TODs). On March 9, California invested $29 million to build a 569-unit housing project near Tamien Station in San Jose. A few days prior, VTA’s board of directors agreed to seek a developer to build a housing project near Winchester Station in Campbell with up to 105 residential spaces.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Tax groups sue San Jose over firearm fee

San Jose is being sued for its gun harm reduction ordinance passed earlier this year—but not by gun rights activists. This week, three local organizations—the Silicon Valley Public Accountability Foundation, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association—announced they are specifically challenging an annual $25 fee gunowners are required to pay per household. The estimated... The post Tax groups sue San Jose over firearm fee appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County COVID levels low, but virus sticks around

Two years after Santa Clara County announced its first shelter order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the region is stable—but the foreseeable future remains uncertain, county officials said. “Our levels are relatively low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, county public health officer. “But we still are in the middle of the worldwide pandemic. Even though... The post Santa Clara County COVID levels low, but virus sticks around appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal

The San Jose City Council spent much of Tuesday’s meeting focused on one of the biggest topics of the season: the city budget. Officials also weighed an appeal for an Alviso development and considered going out to bid for a long-term operator for the city’s golf courses. Here’s what went down at the March 15... The post San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara wants to be carbon neutral by 2045

Santa Clara is proposing a bevy of policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions over the next couple decades. The city is updating its Climate Action Plan, with goals to curb greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2035 and for the city to be carbon neutral by 2045. The plan calls for carbon-neutral data centers and helping hotels, campuses and corporate cafeterias reduce food waste, as well as establishing electric vehicle infrastructure and supporting teleworking options to curb commute trips. Consultant firm Cascadia Consulting Group is leading the update.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Who’s running for San Jose mayor and council in 2022?

More than 30 candidates have jumped into contests for San Jose mayor and City Council, with at least one frontrunner dropping out following Friday’s deadline to compete in the June primary election. In about three months, San Jose residents will narrow the fields for a new mayor and five city councilmembers. Districts 1, 3 and... The post Who’s running for San Jose mayor and council in 2022? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Heffner: Homelessness stems from a lack of affordable housing

The No. 1 reason people experience homelessness in our county and nation is the lack of affordable housing. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, “The solution to homelessness is straightforward: housing. By connecting people experiencing homelessness to housing and services, they have a platform from which they can address other areas that may have contributed to their homelessness—such as employment, health and substance abuse.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Here’s how San Jose plans to prevent traffic fatalities

San Jose has plans to increase traffic enforcement in an attempt to address the rising trend of traffic deaths. Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a $6 million multi-prong plan Wednesday to increase safety projects such as street barriers for pedestrians, protective bike lanes, street lighting and automated signage and enforcement. This follows last year’s near-record number of traffic deaths, with 2022 set to exceed it, according to city data.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

