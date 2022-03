Tucked away in a press release about how 2021 was Lamborghini's best year ever in terms of sales and profitability is news about fresh products. In the coming months, the Huracan and SUV will each get two new versions to "conclude the age of internal combustion engines." That may sound alerting, but the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are referring to the end of the line for ICE-only cars.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO