Frisco is set to provide millions of dollars in grant money toward the home of the city’s first brewery. City Council on March 15 approved an agreement that calls for more than $3.6 million in grants for 40,000 square feet of new development as part of the Ritchey Gin project at 6601 Frisco Square Blvd. Nack Development is set to begin construction in The Rail District this year on the home of Frisco Brewing Company, which is expected to open in 2023.

FRISCO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO