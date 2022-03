According to James Ham, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (hand) is not expected to play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Per Ham despite tonight's expectation Fox will not suit up against the Celtics, his short term diagnosis includes "some pain and swelling but sounds like this is the something he can play through." Expect Davion Mitchell to see an uptick in minutes and usage in a tough spot against a Boston team ranked first in defensive rating.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO