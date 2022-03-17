ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Marijuana Stocks Are Smoking Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

On what otherwise appears to be a slow news day for the sector, shares of marijuana stocks Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) , Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) , and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are all on the upswing today.

As of 1:15 p.m. ET, Sundial stock is gaining 3.3%, Aurora is up 5.2%, and Canopy Growth is leading the sector higher with a 5.3% gain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5TTJ_0eiG2FGd00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

What's got investors feeling so high on weed stocks today? In the absence of any other big news, it would appear that the removal of the threat of competition from alternative drugs is enough. We're talking about psilocybin, also known as "magic mushrooms."

As the movement to legalize marijuana in America gains steam, there's been an unintended side effect for fans of the drug (and the stocks of the companies that sell it). Specifically, there's a parallel movement to legalize all drugs , especially psychedelics like psilocybin .

The problem is, however, if psychedelics get legalized at the same time as marijuana becomes legal -- or even just lag marijuana in legality by a year or three -- investors who are banking on legal weed turning into a growth industry could find their buy theses derailed by competition from all sorts of other drugs. Such an event would logically slow the growth rate of cannabis sales, therefore making cannabis companies like Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth less valuable.

That's the bad news. Now here's the good: The psilocybin legalization movement is getting off to a very slow start -- and just hit a new bump in the road in California.

According to Tripsitter.com , to date, only one state (Oregon) and one almost-state (Washington, D.C.) have fully decriminalized use and possession of magic mushrooms. California -- the most populous state in the nation and one where "selected municipalities" have decriminalized the drug -- was supposed to become the second state to legalize psilocybin statewide.

But as MarijuanaMoment.net reports today, an effort to gather signatures to put legalization of psilocybin on the ballot in California has fallen far short of getting the required 623,212 signatures. (In fact, it seems to have racked up less than half the John Hancocks needed).

Now what

What does this mean for marijuana investors? Well, it doesn't quite pluck out the threat of competition from magic mushrooms. But as MarijuanaMoment explains, it does mean that legalization of psilocybin now can't happen this year, next year, or any year before the November 2024 elections, at the earliest.

That pushes possible implementation of legalization even farther down the road -- probably 2025 in the best-case scenario -- and means that marijuana investors needn't fear competition from magic mushrooms in the largest state market in the U.S. for another three years.

No wonder marijuana investors are happy today.

More From The Motley Fool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

New bill to ban businesses from marijuana testing

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though pot is legal in the state, many businesses will still drug test their employees for it. A bill in the Illinois State Capitol would ban that practice. Representative Bob Morgan said if businesses do not test for alcohol, they should not test for weed either. “It happens all the time,” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Medical News Today

What are the best cannabis strains for chronic pain?

Medical cannabis is an increasingly popular alternative to traditional pain-relieving medications, including opioids. Cannabis may ease certain types of chronic pain, including pain resulting from nerve damage and inflammation. Today, chronic pain affects more people than cancer, heart disease, and diabetes combined. Chronic pain is the most common cause of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Stock#Sundial Growers#Aurora Cannabis#Acb#Canopy Growth Lrb#Getty Images
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
170K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy