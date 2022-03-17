Joe Lunardi’s 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Picks, Final Four Predictions

Find out who ESPN’s insider is taking in the Big Dance.

March Madness kicked off Thursday afternoon, and brackets across the country are sure to bust within the coming hours. Even for the college basketball’s top analysts.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his full bracket before Thursday’s games kicked off, and while he went mostly chalk, he did pick a handful of upsets. The nation’s premier bracketologist tabbed Davidson to beat Duke in the second round, and he also picked North Carolina to advance to the Elite Eight.

So who else did Lunardi pick to survive-and-advance through March? Check out his fill crop of picks below.

WEST

First Round

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 16 Georgia State

No. 8 Boise State over No. 9 Memphis

No. 5 Connecticut over No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas over No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Alabama over No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 14 Montana State

No. 10 Davidson over No. 7 Michigan State

No. 2 Duke over No. 15 CSU Fullerton

Second Round

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 8 Boise State

No. 5 UConn over No. 4 Arkansas

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Davidson over No. 2 Duke

Sweet 16

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 5 UConn

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 10 Davidson

Elite Eight

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech

EAST

First Round

No. 1 Baylor over No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 North Carolina over No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 St. Mary’s over No. 12 Indiana

No. 4 UCLA over No. 13 Akron

No. 11 Virginia Tech over No. 6 Texas

No. 3 Purdue over No. 14 Yale

No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 15 Saint Peter’s



Second Round

No. 8 North Carolina over No. 1 Baylor

No. 5 St. Mary’s over No. 4 UCLA

No. 11 Virginia Tech over No. 3 Purdue

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 10 San Francisco



Sweet 16

No. 8 North Carolina over No. 5 St. Mary’s

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 11 Virginia Tech



Elite Eight

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 8 North Carolina

SOUTH

First Round

No. 1 Arizona over No. 16 Bryant

No. 9 TCU over No. 8 Seton Hall

No. 5 Houston over No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois over No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 14 Longwood

No. 10 Loyola Chicago over No. 7 Ohio State

No. 2 Villanova over No. 15 Delaware



Second Round

No. 1 Arizona over No. 9 TCU

No. 4 Illinois over No. 5 Houston

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 11 Michigan

No. 2 Villanova over No. 10 Loyola Chicago



Sweet 16

No. 4 Illinois over No. 1 Arizona

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 2 Villanova



Elite Eight

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 4 Illinois

MIDWEST

First Round

No. 1 Kansas over No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 San Diego State over No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa over No. 12 Richmond

No. 13 South Dakota State over No. 4 Providence

No. 6 LSU over No. 11 Iowa State

No. 14 Colgate over No. 3 Wisconsin

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) over No. 7 USC

No. 2 Auburn over No. 15 Jacksonville State



Second Round

No. 1 Kansas over No. 8 San Diego State

No. 13 South Dakota State vs over No. 5 Iowa

No. 6 LSU over No. 14 Colgate

No. 2 Auburn over No. 10 Miami (Fla.)



Sweet 16

No. 1 Kansas over No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 2 Auburn over No. 6 LSU



Elite Eight

No. 1 Kansas over No. 2 Auburn

FINAL FOUR

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 2 Kentucky

No. 1 Kansas over No. 3 Tennessee

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 1 Kansas

Even Joey Brackets couldn’t help but do some last-minute tinkering, evidently. His ESPN men’s tournament challenge submission has a few differences from the picks he gave to Jason Fitz.

Notably, he has Purdue beating Virginia Tech before falling to Kentucky in the East Region. In the same region, he also has Murray State instead of San Francisco, in the South Region he went with Colorado State instead of Michigan in a game the Wolverines won on Thursday.

His biggest switch, however, came in the West, where he has Wisconsin fending off Colgate in the first round and reaching the Elite Eight against Kansas instead of South Dakota State, a wise pick as the Jackrabbits lost to Providence on Thursday. The ESPN.com bracket also has Miami upsetting Auburn, while his bracket with Jason Fitz has Auburn in the Elite Eight.

More College Basketball Coverage: