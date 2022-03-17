Naomi Osaka Tweets Positive Message Regarding Mental Health Issues

The former World No. 1 was heckled at Indian Wells earlier this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Naomi Osaka broke her silence following the emotional situation that took place at the BNP Paribas Open this week.

A heckler brought the four-time grand slam winner to tears during her match on March 13. She ended up losing the match.

Because of this incident, the topic of Osaka’s mental health became a big discussion once again in her career. Osaka has previously taken time off from tennis in order to focus on her mental health.

Osaka tweeted a message on Thursday regarding her current well-being.

“Very proud of myself for reaching a point in my life that despite the lows, I would still rather be myself than anyone else.”

Osaka has not confirmed on when her next tournament appearance will be, although she has not stated that she will taking a break from tennis. The next Grand Slam tournament, Roland Garros, begins on Sunday, May 22, and Osaka is expected to at least play in that tournament.

More Tennis Coverage: