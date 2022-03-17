ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Naomi Osaka Tweets Positive Message Regarding Mental Health Issues

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCFMR_0eiG2CcS00

The former World No. 1 was heckled at Indian Wells earlier this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Naomi Osaka broke her silence following the emotional situation that took place at the BNP Paribas Open this week.

A heckler brought the four-time grand slam winner to tears during her match on March 13. She ended up losing the match.

Because of this incident, the topic of Osaka’s mental health became a big discussion once again in her career. Osaka has previously taken time off from tennis in order to focus on her mental health.

Osaka tweeted a message on Thursday regarding her current well-being.

“Very proud of myself for reaching a point in my life that despite the lows, I would still rather be myself than anyone else.”

Osaka has not confirmed on when her next tournament appearance will be, although she has not stated that she will taking a break from tennis. The next Grand Slam tournament, Roland Garros, begins on Sunday, May 22, and Osaka is expected to at least play in that tournament.

More Tennis Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
Tennis World Usa

Comedian Amber Ruffin fires stern warning to Naomi Osaka's heckler

Comedian Amber Ruffin showed some empathy to Noami Osaka and fired a warning to Osaka's heckler. Osaka was brought to tears after being heckled during her Indian Wells second round match. A heckler from the crowd yelled "Naomi, you suck" and the Japanese was visibly upset as she started crying and pleaded to the chair umpire to remove the heckler from the stadium.
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Andy Murray: "Sorry for Naomi Osaka's tears, but..."

Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in the second round. Veronika Kudermetova, who won with a score of 6-0, 6-4 and gained access to the third round, stopped the race of the Japanese player. It was not Osaka's second premature defeat of the season that stole attention, but the much-discussed start to the game.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Bnp Paribas Open#Indian
Tennis World Usa

Indian Wells Flashback: Roger Federer storms over Alexandr Dolgopolov

Struggling to find the form in 2013, Roger Federer claimed only one title and suffered 17 losses. The Swiss dropped out from the top-5 for the first time since February 2003! Things looked a bit better for the Swiss at the beginning of 2014, reaching the Australian Open semi-final and winning the Dubai title to gain confidence ahead of the season's first Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Maria Sakkari weighs in on Iga Swiatek's stunning rise

Maria Sakkari dropped praise on Iga Swiatek ahead of their Indian Wells final clash as she thinks the Pole has turned into an outstanding player, who is also a good person off the court. Sakkari defeated Swiatek three times last year but the Pole defeated the Greek en route to winning Doha last month.
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy