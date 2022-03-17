Inventing Anna Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Maisel Lands at No. 6

Click here to read the full article.

Shonda Rhimes’ first creation for Netflix, Inventing Anna , has topped Nielsen’s latest U.S ranking of streaming originals, in its second week of eligibility.

The Julia Garner-led scammer drama rose to No. 1 on Nielsen’s ranking for the week of Feb. 14, having amassed nearly 3.3 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run.

Nielsen notes that two-thirds of Anna ‘s overall audience is female, and about one-third of its audience lands in the 35-49 age group.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind surged five spots to No. 2 this week, with 1.4 billion minutes over 23 total episodes, while Netflix’s Ozark (1.1 billion minutes/37 episodes) came in third.

Last week’s champ, Prime Video’s Reacher , slipped to No. 4 with 935 million minutes/eight episodes, while Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (900 million/20 episodes) rounds out the Top 5.

With the double-episode premiere of its long-awaited fourth season, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hit the chart at No. 6, amassing 500 million minutes viewed across 28 eligible episodes), followed by Netflix’s Raising Dion (490 million/17 episodes), Space Force (440 million/17 episodes) and All of Us Are Dead (340 million/12 episodes) and then Disney+’s Boba Fett (340 million/seven episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Netflix’s Disenchantment and The Woman in the House….

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .