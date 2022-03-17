ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Inventing Anna Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Maisel Lands at No. 6

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNzGw_0eiG28An00

Click here to read the full article.

Shonda Rhimes’ first creation for Netflix, Inventing Anna , has topped Nielsen’s latest U.S ranking of streaming originals, in its second week of eligibility.

The Julia Garner-led scammer drama rose to No. 1 on Nielsen’s ranking for the week of Feb. 14, having amassed nearly 3.3 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run.

Nielsen notes that two-thirds of Anna ‘s overall audience is female, and about one-third of its audience lands in the 35-49 age group.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind surged five spots to No. 2 this week, with 1.4 billion minutes over 23 total episodes, while Netflix’s Ozark (1.1 billion minutes/37 episodes) came in third.

Last week’s champ, Prime Video’s Reacher , slipped to No. 4 with 935 million minutes/eight episodes, while Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (900 million/20 episodes) rounds out the Top 5.

With the double-episode premiere of its long-awaited fourth season, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hit the chart at No. 6, amassing 500 million minutes viewed across 28 eligible episodes), followed by Netflix’s Raising Dion (490 million/17 episodes), Space Force (440 million/17 episodes) and All of Us Are Dead (340 million/12 episodes) and then Disney+’s Boba Fett (340 million/seven episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Netflix’s Disenchantment and The Woman in the House….

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TV Ratings: Weakest Link Returns Low, Idol Again Dominates Sunday

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Weakest Link opened Season 2 on Sunday with just 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, falling well shy of its previous lows (2.5 mil/0.5). Bookending the quizzer, The Courtship (590K/0.1) plunged 40 percent in audience from its debut, while Transplant (1.1 mil/0.1) was pretty steady versus its season opener. Elsewhere: ABC | AFV (4.8 mil/0.5), American Idol (6.4 mil/0.9) and The Rookie (3.2 mil/0.4) were all down, though Idol still dominated Sunday in the demo. CBS | 60 Minutes (7.6 mil/0.7) scored Sunday’s biggest audience. The Equalizer (6.7...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

William Hurt, Oscar Winner and Broadcast News Actor, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. William Hurt, Oscar winner and star of Broadcast News and Children of a Lesser God, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. He was 71. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son Will said in a statement Sunday. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, which later spread to the bone. Years after starring opposite...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kirby
Person
Shonda Rhimes
NBC News

Anna Sorokin has watched parts of 'Inventing Anna.' She has thoughts.

Anna Sorokin has seen parts of the Netflix series inspired by her antics and said she thinks the fictional version of her is more "brazen" than the real her. "I think I’m more self-aware of the way I come across, not all of the time, but I just don’t think that I’m so brazen and shameless," Sorokin told New York Times reporter Emily Palmer after the two screened portions of "Inventing Anna" together over video chat.
TV SERIES
Collider

Inventing Anna: 7 Things The Show Changes From The Real Story

Many of the wild events of the Shonda Rhimes limited series Inventing Anna are pulled directly from the life of the real Anna Delvey/Sorokin. Still, as the Netflix series freely admits at the start of each episode, the content includes plenty of fiction along with the facts of Anna’s story.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Prime Video#Space Force
shefinds

Kristen Stewart Wore A Tiny Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Take Home The Top Award At The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Kristen Stewart scored big at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her simple and stunning outfit. Stewart, 31, won one of the night’s most important awards, the pivotal ‘Best Actress’ trophy, and shined in a sequin, burgundy two-piece ensemble designed by British brand, Galvan.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Has a New Series Atop its Top 10 Rankings

Netflix shows Inventing Anna and Vikings: Valhalla have been dominating the streamer's daily rotating charts ever since being added to the lineup over a week ago. Since then, however, there have been a few new titles released on Netflix. The streaming service has added some new original titles and a catalogue of popular films. Unsurprisingly, one of those new titles has already made its way to the pole position of the Netflix Top 10.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Latest Netflix Original Movie Takes Over Top 10

Netflix has gotten into the habit of releasing brand new original titles each and every Friday, and this weekend was no exception. The streaming service released multiple new originals on Friday morning, two of which have spent the weekend dominating the rotating Top 10 list. Sunday's edition of the daily list shows a new original movie in the top spot, following a highly anticipated spinoff series that was released as a Netflix original.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

The streaming platform Hulu (formerly branded as Hulu Plus) offers a huge range of movies from production sources including Disney (incorporating Sony Pictures properties from now through 2026), Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, and other studios, and television series from networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, and FX – as well as original content. (These are the […]
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Amazon Can't Get Streaming Right. Will Buying MGM Change That?

Jeff Bezos is one of history's richest people, his company upended the way people purchase everything, and he wants to get humanity to start living on different planets. To put it lightly, he’s an ambitious guy. He’s also never going to be content with Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) -...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How to Skip or Get Rid of Ads on Hulu Entirely

One of the best parts of streaming is total control over your viewing experience. Gone are the days of scrolling through your cable guide and catching the final 30 minutes of a movie, only to start again from the beginning immediately after. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and company have blown customers’ viewing options wide open, but there’s unfortunately one cable mainstay that has continued into the streaming era: commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Dead at 63 After Hip Surgery Complications

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE has confirmed. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery, per PWTorch. Longtime friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash paid tribute to Hall on Monday, announcing his family’s intent to remove him from life support. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote....
WWE
TVLine

TVLine

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy