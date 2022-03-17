ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

12 Hours of Sebring celebrates 70th annual race

By Brianda Villegas
 3 days ago

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The 70th annual Twelve Hours of Sebring has kicked off in high gear with hundreds of thousands of fans ready to watch their favorite racers at the Sebring International Raceway.

The race is known as one of the most popular motorsport events in the country. More than 50 cars are registered to compete this weekend.

“The great thing about Sebring is you can get right up close to the action on the race track and see it all right in front of you,” Sebring International Raceway Senior Marketing Director John Story said.

Fan activities include a parade, concerts and autograph sessions. There is also a Fan Zone where you can find food, drinks and games to check out.

The Sebring International Raceway is the oldest road racing course in North America with original portions of Hendricks Field – a WWII United States Army Air Forces base.

The Twelve Hours of Sebring run from March 16 through March 19. Ticket and schedule information can be found on their website .

WFLA News Channel 8 is a sponsor of the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

