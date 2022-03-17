Motorist dies in two-vehicle crash in Glassboro

GLASSBORO - A traffic accident here has claimed the life of a motorist.

The two-vehicle crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control of their vehicle on Ellis Street around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to Glassboro police.

The eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV, injuring occupants of both vehicles, police said.

The Accord's driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Glassboro Police Patrolman Brett Virnelson at 856-881-1501.

