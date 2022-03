Hate groups have declined over the past few years from over 1,000 in 2018 to 733 last year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s annual report released this week. But the civil rights advocacy group says this does not mean racism is declining. Instead, it’s becoming more mainstream in politics, on television and other areas. The report comes as a conference that focuses on racism and white supremacy is being held in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO