Somerton man accused of smuggling more than 150 pounds of meth

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A Somerton man, Cesar Alberto Palomares, 23, was accused of smuggling more than 150 pounds of meth across the U.S.-Mexico border.

His indictment took place earlier this week on Tuesday.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Palomares allegedly entered the United States through San Luis, Ariz.

At the San Luis Port of Entry, Customs and Border Protection uncovered over 100 hidden packages containing a white crystal-like substance in his car.

The substance tested positive for meth and weighed just above 150 pounds.

The attorney's office says Palomares is being indicted with four violations of U.S. law in relation to his smuggling and intended distribution of meth.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations-Yuma was in charge of the investigation in this case.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is overseeing the prosecution.

