Author Noreen Biehl to talk about new novel DOVER — The Dover Public Library welcomes local author Noreen Biehl to the library Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. She will be reading from her recent novel “Guilty News,” which was published last fall. She will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. You can also buy the novel on Amazon at amazon.com/author/noreen.biehl. ...

DOVER, NH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO