China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.A total of 5,280 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday, more than double the cases recorded the previous day, prompting the return of hazmat-suited health officials taking over streets for mass testing.At least 13 cities across the country were under full lockdown as of Tuesday, with partial lockdowns imposed in dozens of other cities.China has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO