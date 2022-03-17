Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Achieves National Recognition

Contact: John Oswald, Airport Engineering & Planning Manager | — Wichita Eisenhower National Airport received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition - the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry” - for the runway rehabilitation and electrical improvements project.

H.W. Lochner, the civil engineering firm selected to define the project, developed the construction documents and provided construction phase services. Pearson Construction, the general contractor, headed the construction team that included Atlas Electric, Cillessen & Sons, Inc, M6 Concrete Cutting & Coring, GSI Engineering, Vance Brothers, Cardinal/International Grooving and Grinding, GSS, Pavement Pros, Reddi Fence, and SEG.

The main elements of the project included:

Runway 1L-19R pavement rehabilitation and keel (center) section replacement, pavement markings, electrical system and signage improvements

Runway 1R-19L pavement rehabilitation, pavement markings, electrical system and signage improvements

TWY D-3 removal to eliminate a hot spot and improve airfield safety

TWY B-1 (partial) removal to eliminate a hot spot and improve airfield safety

This five-phase project began after numerous coordination meetings with the stakeholders – FAA, commercial airlines, general aviation tenants, U. S. Customs and Border Protection, and cargo airlines. The project implemented sustainable development, i. e. recycled asphalt millings were utilized for the construction access road, reducing off-site waste. Hard rock aggregates such as crushed granite and quartzite were used in the concrete mix to provide a more durable, longer lasting pavement. LED light fixtures replaced edge, centerline, and touchdown zone lights while reusing existing runway edge light bases and conduit. The LED fixtures will significantly minimize airport maintenance and reduce power costs.

The project came in ahead of schedule and below budget. Construction began August 20, 2019 and ended 674 days later on July 29, 2021, 22 days ahead of schedule. The as-bid construction cost was $19,145,621.77 and the actual cost came in below that at $19,069,257.25, a difference of $76,364.52. Project funding included multiple FAA grants and airport revenue.

The project was the winner of 2022 ACEC (American Council of Engineering Companies) Kansas AND National Competition for Innovative and Outstanding Engineering in the Transportation Category, plus the winner of 2022 MO/KS Chapter ACPA (American Concrete Pavement Association) Excellence in Paving Award for Commercial Service and Military Airports. The project has also been entered into National ACPA Competition.