PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol issued a clear message to drivers to stay off the road if they’re too tired to drive after a big rig toppled over in the Sierra. According to the CHP, just after 6 a.m., the truck driver was headed up the mountain when he fell asleep at […]

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO