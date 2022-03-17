Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults Stranger — An 11-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Jersey City police Photo Credit: JCPD

A 56-year-old Jersey City man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl — a complete stranger, authorities said.

William Dudek assaulted the girl on Central Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Dudek was arrested on charges of sex assault and child endangerment. He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The State has filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 23.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and thanked the Jersey City Police Department for their assistance. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.