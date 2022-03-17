ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults Stranger — An 11-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abvLI_0eiFzArH00
Jersey City police Photo Credit: JCPD

A 56-year-old Jersey City man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl — a complete stranger, authorities said.

William Dudek assaulted the girl on Central Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Dudek was arrested on charges of sex assault and child endangerment. He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The State has filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 23.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and thanked the Jersey City Police Department for their assistance. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Freeport Man Arrested After Injuring Nassau County Officer, Police Say

A 26-year-old Long Island man was charged after authorities said he injured a police officer who was trying to stop a fight. Jerry Velasquez, of Freeport, was arrested following an incident in Wantagh at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Jersey#Sex Crimes#State#Svu
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Chappaqua Man Convicted Of Gunpoint Robbery Of 100+ Kilos Of Cocaine

A Northern Westchester man has been convicted of a gunpoint robbery of more than 100 kilograms of cocaine and smuggling a firearm and other contraband into a New York correctional facility with his wife, federal authorities announced. US Attorney Damian Williams unsealed four-count superseding information charging Chappaqua resident Deejay Williams,...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Daily Voice

ROAD RAGE: Tow Truck Driver Shot On Route 50: State Police

A tow truck driver was shot in a road rage incident on Route 50 Saturday, March 19 in Prince George's County, authorities said. The drivers of both vehicles, who apparently knew each other, were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side in College Park, Maryland State Police said.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Seriously Injured In Carjacking At Hamden Plaza

A woman was seriously injured in a carjacking at a Connecticut shopping center. Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at the Hamden Plaza, located at 2100 Dixwell Ave., at about 3 p.m. on Friday, March 18. The Hamden Police Department said a 74-year-old woman was putting purchases in...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

'Paralyzed For Being Black': Family Says Unarmed NJ Man Was Shot Unjustly By Police

A New Jersey man is suing the City of Trenton claiming that he was unjustly shot by police while unarmed, causing paralysis from the chest down. Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was getting iced tea from his car — which was parallel parked outside the Centre Street home he was visiting — when he was “boxed in” by an unidentified dark-colored vehicle shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a release from Zeff Law Firm.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Sweet 16 Disrupted By Fire In Newark: Report

A crowd of people attending a Sweet 16 were seen running from a Newark building as flames shot through the back of the building Saturday, March 19, RLS Media reports. Firefighters responded to the catering hall at 583 Central Ave., around 7:20 p.m., the outlet said. The blaze, which was...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
236K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy