Russia reveals familiar logo of McDonald’s replacement ‘Uncle Vanya’

RUSSIA, (WTVO) — The Russian Federation has filed a trademark registration for a domestic fast-food brand, which looks very familiar to that of the fast-food giant.

According to Ukrainian news agency Nexta, a group of Russian businessmen is behind the “Uncle Vanya” company, which is set to replace McDonald’s after its locations there were closed following the invasion of Ukraine.

The burger chain filed a trademark ruling with the Russian government on March 12th. The letter “B” in Cyrillic references the “V” in “Uncle Vanya,” according to the New York Post .

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores was the right thing to do because McDonald’s can’t ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company’s revenue last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if foreign companies shut down production in Russia, he favored a plan to “bring in outside management and then transfer these companies to those who want to work.”

A draft law could allow Russian courts to appoint external administrators for companies that cease operations and are at least 25% foreign-owned. If the owners refuse to resume operations or to sell, the company’s shares could be auctioned off, the ruling United Russia party has said, calling it “the first step toward nationalization.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.