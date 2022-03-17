ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins install new grass in Target Field for first time since it opened

By Paul Hodowanic
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

For the first time in 12 years, Target Field's field is getting a facelift.

Installation began Thursday as crews laid down brand new sod in the infield of Target Field. After getting trampled on for January's Winter Classic, Target Field's groundskeeper Larry DiVito said it was time.

“It was tan, part of it stunk. It had been smothered and driven on and couldn’t breathe. It was in bad shape,” he said.

Crews will work into next week to complete the field, which will give it a couple weeks to grow before the Twins return to Minnesota for the season opener on April 7th. While DiVito says the crew has replaced small parts of the field during the last 12 years, this the first full renovation of the field since the stadium opened.

DiVito added events like the Winter Classic, concerts and football games are what put the most strain on the sod.

“With baseball, really about one percent of the field really gets beat up. It’s the events that wear it the most,” DiVito says.

Without the events, he believes the field could've handled two or three more years.

