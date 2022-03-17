ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiderettes to hold in-person auditions in April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be holding in-person auditions for The Raiderettes professional cheerleading unit on Saturday, Apr. 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

Participants must pre-register for the audition process, and can do so through this link . The registration deadline for auditions is Friday, Apr. 8 at 5 p.m.

Check-in for the Apr. 16 preliminary round begins at 7 a.m. and auditions begin at 9 a.m. All semi-finalists will be announced the same day. Finals will be a weeklong process that will begin Tuesday, Apr. 19 and end on Saturday, Apr. 23.

Auditions will include an evaluation of dance ability, public speaking, and overall presentation. Those auditioning are reminded to come prepared to share their enthusiasm and display their personalities.

The Raiderettes are currently holding both in-person and virtual prep classes that are open to all dancers looking to improve their skills, performance, and confidence. Classes consist of a team stretch, dance techniques, sideline combinations, audition details, and Q&A’s with the Coach. Those who are currently not eligible to audition but who want a jump-start on preparations for future auditions may also attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGIjG_0eiFz5Wt00
(Courtesy: The Raiders)

The last two remaining prep classes are scheduled for Mar. 24 and 31, and you can register for them through this link .

