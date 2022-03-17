High school sports: Buchholz tops North Marion in baseball

BASEBALL

Buchholz (6-1) def. North Marion (3-4) 11-7

The Buchholz Bobcats picked up a quality win over North Marion Wednesday night at Buchholz after opening with a big, six-run inning in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a night of small ball for the Bobcats, who scattered 11 hits against the Colts with three batters turning in multi-hit nights. Junior Donny Hiebert (2-3, RBI), and sophomores Ryan McCracken (2-4, RBI) and William Collins (5-2, RBI) each helped Buchholz, which never saw a hit go for extra bases.

On the mound, sophomore ace Austin Cardozo shouldered a majority of the load with a five-inning appearance that was good for four strikeouts, while giving up five hits and four runs (two earned). Sophomore Anthony Wilkie and freshman Joaquin Gardner each tossed an additional three strikeouts in an inning of relief.

Buchholz looks to keep its three-game win streak rolling into March 22 when it travels to Bartram Trail for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Newberry (3-3) def. Wildwood (2-3) 20-0

The Newberry Panthers had no trouble with the Wildwood Wildcats on Wednesday night as the Panthers strung together an 11-run first inning.

Newberry was paced by sophomore Jayden Holcombe, who went 3-for-4 from the plate with four RBIs and a double. Meanwhile, Landon Wilcox chipped in a home run in his lone trip to the plate, driving in two runs for the Panthers.

Senior Mason Tomchak and freshman Zack Marriott combined for a five-inning, run-rule shutout as the two allowed a hit each and combined for 10 strikeouts.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Gainesville (6-4) def. Buchholz (2-7) 9-7

The Gainesville Hurricanes picked up their second win of the year over their rivals as junior Clare Cavallari (2-4, 2 RBI), freshman Braylin Cook (2-4, RBI, double) and senior Jayla Clark (2-5) each turned in multi-hit nights for the Hurricanes.

Gainesville senior Kyra Hornsby also chipped in from the plate with a two-RBI single. But a majority of Hornsby’s success came from the circle, where she went the distance against the Bobcats and tallied a pair of strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Buchholz was able out-hit Gainesville with 13 hits. Freshman Catherine Werner (2-4), senior Tione Akins (2-5, 2 RBI, HR), freshman Leila Ricks (2-4, 4 RBI, double) and junior Lindsey Orton (4-4) had successful outings.

Much to the credit of Gainesville’s field, which was led by Kamron Sumler (6 putouts) and junior Karter Thorp (5 putouts), Buchholz’s busy bats weren’t enough to get the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Santa Fe (8-2) def. Newberry (0-5) 15-0

The Santa Fe Raiders topped the Panthers in Newberry on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night’s win was the third shutout of the season for Santa Fe, which will host Pensacola Catholic on Friday at 7 p.m. Newberry looked to pick up its first win of the season on Thursday night at Gainesville.