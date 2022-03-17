ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

High school sports: Buchholz tops North Marion in baseball

By Staff report
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlJcC_0eiFyyRc00

BASEBALL

Buchholz (6-1) def. North Marion (3-4) 11-7

The Buchholz Bobcats picked up a quality win over North Marion Wednesday night at Buchholz after opening with a big, six-run inning in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a night of small ball for the Bobcats, who scattered 11 hits against the Colts with three batters turning in multi-hit nights. Junior Donny Hiebert (2-3, RBI), and sophomores Ryan McCracken (2-4, RBI) and William Collins (5-2, RBI) each helped Buchholz, which never saw a hit go for extra bases.

On the mound, sophomore ace Austin Cardozo shouldered a majority of the load with a five-inning appearance that was good for four strikeouts, while giving up five hits and four runs (two earned). Sophomore Anthony Wilkie and freshman Joaquin Gardner each tossed an additional three strikeouts in an inning of relief.

Buchholz looks to keep its three-game win streak rolling into March 22 when it travels to Bartram Trail for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Newberry (3-3) def. Wildwood (2-3) 20-0

The Newberry Panthers had no trouble with the Wildwood Wildcats on Wednesday night as the Panthers strung together an 11-run first inning.

Newberry was paced by sophomore Jayden Holcombe, who went 3-for-4 from the plate with four RBIs and a double. Meanwhile, Landon Wilcox chipped in a home run in his lone trip to the plate, driving in two runs for the Panthers.

Senior Mason Tomchak and freshman Zack Marriott combined for a five-inning, run-rule shutout as the two allowed a hit each and combined for 10 strikeouts.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Gainesville (6-4) def. Buchholz (2-7) 9-7

The Gainesville Hurricanes picked up their second win of the year over their rivals as junior Clare Cavallari (2-4, 2 RBI), freshman Braylin Cook (2-4, RBI, double) and senior Jayla Clark (2-5) each turned in multi-hit nights for the Hurricanes.

Gainesville senior Kyra Hornsby also chipped in from the plate with a two-RBI single. But a majority of Hornsby’s success came from the circle, where she went the distance against the Bobcats and tallied a pair of strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Buchholz was able out-hit Gainesville with 13 hits. Freshman Catherine Werner (2-4), senior Tione Akins (2-5, 2 RBI, HR), freshman Leila Ricks (2-4, 4 RBI, double) and junior Lindsey Orton (4-4) had successful outings.

Much to the credit of Gainesville’s field, which was led by Kamron Sumler (6 putouts) and junior Karter Thorp (5 putouts), Buchholz’s busy bats weren’t enough to get the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Santa Fe (8-2) def. Newberry (0-5) 15-0

The Santa Fe Raiders topped the Panthers in Newberry on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night’s win was the third shutout of the season for Santa Fe, which will host Pensacola Catholic on Friday at 7 p.m. Newberry looked to pick up its first win of the season on Thursday night at Gainesville.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, dead at 88

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport while he was on his way home. He was 88. The cause of death was not yet determined. Young, a California native, had served in Congress since winning a special election...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Newberry, FL
Sports
Newberry, FL
Education
City
Newberry, FL
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy