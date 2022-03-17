ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Naples today and Estero on Friday

By Charles Runnells, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a tour stop today in Naples, and then they'll visit Hertz Arena and Miromar Outlets on Friday.

A cover story in the Neapolitan section of today's Naples Daily News listed the incorrect days for the Clydesdales' tour through Southwest Florida. It also left out today's stop in downtown Naples.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make several stops in Southwest Florida today through Sunday, March 20. They’ll ride around, pose for photos and even let you pet them (especially if it's just a one- or two-horse stop)

Only one stop (Miromar Outlets and Hertz Arena) boasts the full hitch of eight horses pulling a wagon. The other stops feature just one or two horses.

All appearances are free.

Here are the planned stops:

  • Cracker Shack Café, 18672 FL-31, Alva. 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 17. One horse.
  • Baker Stage in Sugden Plaza, 701 Fifth Ave. S., downtown Naples. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Two horses.
  • Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, March 18. Full hitch of eight horses. The horses will start in the northwest parking lot near Interstate 75 and travel around the perimeter of the mall. They'll make various stops for photos and to meet their public.
  • Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Full hitch of eight horses. After their visit to Miromar Outlets, the horses will walk over to the arena and pose for photos.
  • Total Wine in Market Square, 13711 S. Tamiami Trail, south Fort Myers. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Two horses.

More about the Budweiser Clydesdales: Learn all about the famous horses returning to Fort Myers, Naples

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

