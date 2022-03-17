Pedestrian struck by pickup truck’s side mirror in Ashland hit-and-run incident

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian that took place Wednesday evening.

At 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, Ashland police officers responded to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on North Washington Highway south of Vitamin Shoppe Way in the Town of Ashland.

Following an investigation, police determined that the pedestrian was walking north on North Washington Highway when a pickup truck swerved and struck the pedestrian with the passenger side mirror of the truck.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man, was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck did not stop and continued driving northward.

According to police, the truck was silver in color and missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or submit a tip online here . Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous.

