What's going on at Celebration Church?

Good morning,

For many, religious organizations are a central part of our lives.

So it comes as no surprise that the congregation at Celebration Church, headquartered off Baymeadows Road, wants to know what's been going on with Global Senior Pastor Stovall Weems.

The church's trustees suspended Weems and have alleged possible financial improprieties, reporter Steve Patterson wrote in a story this week.

Weems, who founded the church with his wife Kerri and denies the allegations, is now suing to return to his post.

You will find many more details in Steve's story, 'At stake is control of the church': Celebration Church, founder Stovall Weems embroiled in legal dispute.

This is a story we'll continue to follow while the case makes its way through the court system. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20.

Also this week, reporter David Bauerlein tells us which local projects are in the state budget, which include shark tracking, road expansions and nature trails.

There are new senior living apartments set to open in August in Jacksonville's downtown Cathedral District, and reporter Teresa Stepzinski has the latest details in her story.

Columnist Mark Woods has a fascinating read about the "Dutton Island Five' and what they accomplished 20 years ago in Atlantic Beach. If you've visited the Dutton Island Preserve or want to, you'll appreciate this story and the way Mark tells it.

And finally this week, reporter Beth Cravey had a good story about how a Ukraine missionary, diplomat and pastor in Northeast Florida are all advocating for the war-torn place they call home. At the bottom of that story, Beth shares information about local organizations raising funds for Ukrainian relief.

I hope you have a great week,

Mary Kelli Palka

The Florida Times-Union