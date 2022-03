In the last decade, a group of young musicians in Baltimore changed the face of hardcore. Bands like Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t, and Turnstile featured a ton of the same musicians, and they made music that was lively and exciting and full of personality. These days, TUI are dormant, but Turnstile and Angel Du$t are out there, changing the world. Praise, another band from that whole crew, played emotive, heart-on-sleeve hardcore that was fully locked-in with the history of DC hardcore. It’s been six years since they released the great Leave It All Behind EP, but now Praise are back with a new single.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO