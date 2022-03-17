Man found dead in Black River Falls died of natural causes
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A man found dead Wednesday in Black River Falls died of natural causes, according to authorities.
The Black River Falls Police Department was notified at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of a man found dead in a wooded area in the city. Officers arrived and found 46-year-old Robert Ludke.
Ludke died of natural causes, police said, and no foul play is suspected.
The Black River Falls Police Department was assisted by the Black River Falls Fire/EMS and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.
