Man found dead in Black River Falls died of natural causes

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A man found dead Wednesday in Black River Falls died of natural causes, according to authorities.

The Black River Falls Police Department was notified at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of a man found dead in a wooded area in the city. Officers arrived and found 46-year-old Robert Ludke.

Ludke died of natural causes, police said, and no foul play is suspected.

The Black River Falls Police Department was assisted by the Black River Falls Fire/EMS and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

