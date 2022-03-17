3 Kent Co. courts waiving warrants for outstanding fees, tickets in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three courts in Kent County will offer amnesty in the month of April for people with outstanding warrants because of unpaid fines or parking tickets.

From April 1 through April 30, the 61st, 62-B and 63rd district courts will waive warrants, other penalties and late fees for people who pay off any outstanding court fines or parking tickets, the courts said in a Thursday release.

“This is an opportunity for people to settle past due fines with the court without penalty,” 63rd District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey J. O’Hara said in the release. “Qualified applicants will be given fee waivers and have the ability to set up payment plans to resolve matters without the worry of additional penalties or incarceration. We all know the last two years have impacted people in many ways and as a court, we are pleased to offer this to the community during the month of April.”

A similar program in 2019 for the 62-B and 63rd district courts resolved almost 300 cases .

Payments can be made in the 61st District Court by calling 616.632.5525, in the 62-B District Court by calling 616.698.9310 and in the 63rd District Court by calling 616.632.7770.

