ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

3 Kent Co. courts waiving warrants for outstanding fees, tickets in April

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSqxP_0eiFwgRg00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three courts in Kent County will offer amnesty in the month of April for people with outstanding warrants because of unpaid fines or parking tickets.

From April 1 through April 30, the 61st, 62-B and 63rd district courts will waive warrants, other penalties and late fees for people who pay off any outstanding court fines or parking tickets, the courts said in a Thursday release.

“This is an opportunity for people to settle past due fines with the court without penalty,” 63rd District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey J. O’Hara said in the release. “Qualified applicants will be given fee waivers and have the ability to set up payment plans to resolve matters without the worry of additional penalties or incarceration. We all know the last two years have impacted people in many ways and as a court, we are pleased to offer this to the community during the month of April.”

A similar program in 2019 for the 62-B and 63rd district courts resolved almost 300 cases .

Payments can be made in the 61st District Court by calling 616.632.5525, in the 62-B District Court by calling 616.698.9310 and in the 63rd District Court by calling 616.632.7770.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Genealogist: ‘Four days to solve’ 1987 murder

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A genealogist who says she helped crack the cold case of Roxanne Wood’s murder said she was determined to find answers. On Feb. 20, 1987, Wood was found stabbed to death in her Niles Township home. Her throat was slashed and she had been hit over the head with a […]
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD TV8

Rules of roadkill: What to know if you want to keep it

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With warmer weather on the way, more animals will be on the move, and that means you may hit one with your car. So what do you do if you want to keep the roadkill? “If you are involved in a vehicle accident with an animal, after you make sure that […]
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Kent Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo. When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy