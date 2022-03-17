ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-vaccine, anti-quarantine, pro-ivermectin bills advanced by Kansas public health politicians

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
The pandemic-inspired attacks on public health policies continued this week in the Kansas Legislature.

Senators tasked with directing public health policy have advanced plans to promote unproven drugs for COVID-19 treatment, discourage child wellness vaccines and strip health officers of quarantine powers.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee passed out SB 489 and HB 2280 this week.

Senate Substitute for House Bill 2280 was previously advanced out of committee as part of a gut-and-go with off-label drug policy in SB 381 and unvetted anti-vaccine provisions from SB 398. Two Democrats and one Republican on the nine-member committee objected to the process.

The bill's passage out of committee last month coincided with Sen. Mark Steffen's congressional redistricting vote flip-flop, which he later called a "mutual agreement" and "the way politics works." Senate Republican leadership then sent the bill back to the committee.

Committee chair Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, said the bill was kicked back to the committee because pharmacists wanted language to be clarified.

"This is the language that they had preferred," he said. "When we kicked it back, this is actually what the pharmacist representatives had asked for to take care of their concerns."

Bill would strip power to issue quarantines, isolation orders

Senate Bill 489 was originally written to strip the Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary of authority to prevent or contain the spread of infectious and contagious diseases. The provisions are for all infectious diseases, not just COVID-19.

Most notably, the KDHE would lose the power to issue quarantine and isolation orders. The bill was later expanded to strip local health officers of that same power. Health authorities would still be able to make unenforceable recommendations for quarantines.

"We have heard from many of our constituents that they would like to be treated like adults," said Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora.

Gossage said she made the amendment because people want information and recommendations from health officials but not to be told what to do.

"With this change, this now means that no one in the state ... where there is an outbreak of an infectious disease can require any individual to quarantine," said Sen. Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City. "I find this very troublesome and neglecting the health and safety of the citizens of Kansas."

Wellness vaccines

Sen. Kristen O'Shea, R-Topeka, sought to remove the anti-vaccine provisions from HB 2280. The vaccine provision would apply to all childhood vaccine requirements, which don't include the COVID-19 vaccines.

The language was copied from SB 398, which never had a bill hearing.

"My main point with this is we have not had a hearing on those sections," O'Shea said. "And we all know the events that transpired the day that this was added, so do we as a committee want to vote to encourage that?"

The bill would rewrite the current religious exemption to match language used during the November special session, which granted exemptions for workers. In doing so, it also creates a new exemption for moral or ethical beliefs.

"It allows the daycare-aged kids' parents and the school-aged kids' parents to enjoy the same freedom of religion that everybody else would," said Steffen, R-Hutchinson.

Religious exemptions are already authorized under existing state law. That statute doesn't require parents to explain their religious belief when requesting the vaccine exemption from schools or daycares.

Pettey said the discussion on the bill had been focused on off-label drugs for COVID-19 with "very little, if any, discussion about childhood vaccinations."

Regardless, Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, said cutting out the vaccine portions "would eviscerate the meat of this bill and the intent of this bill."

Bill promotes ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine

The legislation began as a measure to make it easier for doctors to prescribe off-label drugs intended to treat or prevent COVID-19 without facing repercussions from the licensing board. It would also force pharmacists to fill the prescriptions, even if they harbored concerns that such drugs would be ineffective or harmful to the patient.

The bill specifically promotes ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, but could be used by doctors to prescribe any FDA-approved drug for off-label COVID-19 use, except for controlled substances.

Health authorities maintain that medical evidence doesn't support the use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine as either a treatment or preventive for COVID-19. The drugs haven't been proven safe and effective against the coronavirus disease.

Gossage introduced an amendment that rewrote the language requiring pharmacists to fill a prescription. It states that pharmacists can't refuse to fill a prescription solely on a known or assumed diagnosis of COVID-19 or preventive use.

The change allows pharmacists to reject a prescription based on an improper dosage, a fraudulent prescription or other issues with a prescription.

"What if a prescriber said it is for COVID but it really isn't? There might be a loophole there," said Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park.

"The bill does not speak to that," said Jenna Moyer, an assistant revisor of statutes.

It is unclear how a pharmacist would know whether a prescription is for COVID and falls under the bill.

"The physician has no responsibility and the pharmacist has no right to a diagnosis being included on a prescription," Steffen said.

While a diagnosis might not be included in the information sent to a pharmacist, they might assume that an ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine prescription is intended for COVID-19, Moyer said.

"If one of those medications were to be sent in for prescription, the pharmacist could not say this is going to treat COVID-19, I'm not going to fill it for that specific reason," Moyer said. "The pharmacist would be prohibited from exercising discretion."

The bill still has a provision that would bar state health licensing board investigations connected to the pandemic, but an amendment introduced by Gossage eliminated a clause making it retroactive.

Steffen is an anesthesiologist who has admitted to being under health board investigation in connection to COVID-19. As originally written, Steffen's bill would have undone ongoing investigations and past discipline related to the pandemic.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

Comments / 5

SUMMER RAIN
3d ago

These politicians have lost there minds. They have set up a scenario so people will died. Many many people.:(

Reply
4
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
