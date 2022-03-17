ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Body recovered, identified from train-vehicle collision that knocked car into the Yadkin River

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 3 days ago
Officials have recovered and identified the body of a man who was killed when a passing train hit his vehicle on Jan. 14, which was parked close to train tracks in Davidson County, sending it plummeting into the Yadkin River.

William Franklin Head's body was recovered from the Yadkin River on Feb. 26, according to a report by N.C. Highway Trooper Ned Moultrie. Once the body was positively identified as Head, Moultrie released the information on Thursday, March 17.

Sheriff Ritchie Simmons had shared on Jan. 21 when the 2011 Chevrolet HHR was recovered from the river without Head's body that the vehicle was registered to Head. Simmons also said then that a missing person's report was filed in Greensboro for Head prior to the accident in January.

A fisherman on the lake near the Duke Power Station discovered the Head's body floating on the water on Feb. 26, Moultrie added.

"There has been no conclusion as to why he was parked close to the train tracks," Moultrie said.

According to earlier reports, Head's vehicle was parked beside the railroad tracks near the Wilcox Bridge along Highway 29/70 on private property owned by the railroad. The vehicle was parked so close that when the Norfolk Southern train passed by at approximately 9:10 p.m., it hit Head's HHR, knocking it into the river.

Water rescue divers spent hours on Friday night, Jan. 14 in the frigid water trying to locate the car, but could not find it. The search was called off due to the impending winter weather expected that night.

Anthony Sharum, a retired Wildlife officer and an avid fisherman who lives in Rowan County, located later Head's HHR in the river near the Wilcox Bridge using a Garmin Lifescope. The device uses sonar to help fishermen see movement, such as fish under the water.

Sharum called the Davidson County 911 Center to report finding the vehicle and later used his boat to take officials to the car on Jan. 20 to recover it.

