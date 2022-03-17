EPA proposes Le Mars PCE site to be added to National Priorities List

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced additional sites added to the National Priorities List (NPL), including the Highway 3 PCE site in Le Mars.

According to a release from EPA, the NPL includes sites where releases of contamination can have a significant impact on human health and the environment.

The release indicated that before EPA adds a site to the NPL, the site has to meet the requirements of EPA and be proposed for the list which is subject to a 60-day comment period. EPA will add the site to the NPL if it continues to meet the requirements after the public comment period closes.

The Highway 3 PCE site is located southeast of the intersection of Plymouth Street West and Central Avenue Northeast. The site was discovered by the EPA in April 2008 during an investigation that was being conducted for the nearby Coal Gas Plant site.

Along with the Highway 3 PCE site, EPA is adding 12 sites to the NPL from around the country.

“No community deserves to have contaminated sites near where they live, work, play, and go to school,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, “Nearly two out of three sites being proposed or added to the priorities list are in overburdened or underserved communities. EPA is building a better America by taking action to clean up some of the nation’s most contaminated sites, protect communities’ health, and return contaminated land to safe and productive reuse for future generations.”

The release indicated that Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will quick EPA’s pace to work and help communities clean up the contaminated sites with a $3.5 billion investment in the Superfund Remedial Program. It was also indicated the reinstatement of the Superfun chemical excise taxes makes it one of the largest investments in American history to address pollution.

EPA has already started to clear the backlog of the 49 contaminated sites that had been waiting for funding to start action, according to the release.

Superfund cleanups have been acknowledged for their efforts that resulted in a decrease in birth defects and blood-lead levels among children who live near sites, according to the release. It was indicated that research has shown that property values near contaminated sites increase up to 24% after cleanup.

EPA is adding the following sites to the NPL:

Lower Neponset River, Boston/Milton, Massachusetts

Meeker Avenue Plume, Brooklyn, New York

Bear Creek Sediments, Baltimore County, Maryland

Paden City Groundwater, Paden City, West Virginia

Westside Lead, Atlanta, Georgia

Galey and Lord Plant, Society Hill, South Carolina

National Fireworks, Cordova, Tennessee

North 5th Street Groundwater Contamination, Goshen, Indiana

Michner Plating – Mechanic Street, Jackson, Michigan

Southeast Hennepin Area Groundwater and Vapor, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Unity Auto Mart, Unity, Wisconsin

Bradford Island, Cascade Locks, Oregon

EPA is proposing to add the following sites to the NPL:

Highway 3 PCE, Le Mars, Iowa

Lower Hackensack River, Bergen and Hudson counties, New Jersey

Brillo Landfill, Victory, New York

Georgetown North Groundwater, Georgetown, Delaware

Hercules Inc, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

