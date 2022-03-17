Ashland-Greenwood's Bendler to play baseball at Buena Vista

(Storm Lake) The Nodaway Valley boys and girls track teams were among squads in action on Saturday at Buena Vista’s Indoor Meet. For the girls, Maddax DeVault won the 60M Hurdles and Annika Nelson was 6th. Maddie Fry, Olivia Laughery, Annika Nelson, and Maddax DeVault won the Shuttle Hurdle Relay. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson teamed up to place 2nd in the 4X400. DeVault was the 400 Meter Dash runner-up in 1:01.39. Abby Engles took 4th in the 400. Maddie Fry and Maddie Weston went 3-6 in the 200. A 4th place 4X200 was made up of Grace Britten, Abby Engles, Maddie Fry, and Annika Nelson. Fry was 4th in the Long Jump. Placing 5th in the 1500 was Jazz Christensen. Jorja Holliday was 6th in the Shot Put. The Distance Medley ran 7th with Maddie Weston, Alena Rechtenbaugh, Olivia Laughery, and Jazz Christensen.

NODAWAY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO