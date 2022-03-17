ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Ashland-Greenwood's Bendler to play baseball at Buena Vista

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood catcher Maxwell Bendler will take his vast skills to Buena Vista, where he will play baseball. Baseball has been part of Bendler's life for as long as he can remember. "It's super exciting," Bendler said. "I've always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level. I...

www.kmaland.com

