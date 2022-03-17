ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Walmart tech hub bringing jobs to Atlanta

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart’s expanding Global Tech enterprise is adding a hub in Atlanta, the company announced. Jobs in...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Atlanta

People love reading about success stories and billionaires, so I thought today we would look at the four richest people in Atlanta. Not only how they made their money, but how they have helped the city and people of Atlanta with their wealth.
ATLANTA, GA
Gené Hunter

Gator spotted in metro-Atlanta reservoir

(ATLANTA, Ga.) An alligator was spotted at the B.T. Brown Reservoir in the metro Atlanta area, county officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The gator was spotted during a scheduled inspection by Coweta County Water and Sewage Authority officials, according to the paper .
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Eater

9 Atlanta Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Spring

Spring begins Sunday, March 20, and its arrival ushers in a new season of restaurant openings throughout Atlanta. As restaurants adapt to the constantly evolving dining landscape and changes to service brought on by the pandemic, owners preparing to debut new establishments around town are battling frustrating constructions delays, equipment shortages, and permitting issues that continue to push planned opening dates further out. But a few long-awaited restaurants are finally nearing the finish line and should open within a matter of weeks this spring.
ATLANTA, GA
KATV

Walmart to open two tech hubs, add 5,000 employees

Little Rock (KATV) — As Walmart continues its attempt to become a technology company there is a growing need for tech talent. Walmart said Tuesday it plans to open technology hubs in Atlanta and Toronto and add 5,000 employees to the global tech unit over the next 12 months.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Tech
Axios

The new tech hubs

A handful of fast-growing cities, including Miami, Orlando and San Diego, are claiming a bigger and bigger slice of America's tech workforce. Why it matters: The rise of remote work has provided an opportunity for new cities to lure tech talent from coastal hubs, chipping away at established tech hubs' dominance.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Gainesville’s new area code is in place

Tuesday was the first day for Georgia’s newest area code: Gainesville is among the cities to add 943, the first new area code for metro Atlanta in a decade. Officials announced last month that the new area code, 943, will join four others used in metro Atlanta. The North...
GAINESVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia House passes bill to allow food trucks to operate statewide

Georgia food truck owners welcomed news the state House unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would allow them to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Currently, food trucks must pass a health inspection and obtain a permit for every county where they want to operate, costing some small business owners tens of thousands of dollars and many hours.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
Gené Hunter

Atlanta barbershops and salons create program to combat high blood pressure

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Known as a “silent killer,” high blood pressure can have various effects on your health and can go unnoticed for extended periods of time. According to the American Heart Association 46% of the metro Atlanta community has been told that they have high blood pressure, and high blood pressure is more prevalent in Black Americans – almost 60% – than any other racial and ethnic group.
ATLANTA, GA
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy