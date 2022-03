If you were anywhere in central Indiana Wednesday, you probably saw the tower of black smoke caused by the fire that burned the Walmart distribution center in Avon. Plainfield Asst. Fire Chief Joe Aldridge said in a Wednesday press conference that the building was 1.2 million sq. ft. Even with it being that large, the safety plan for the building helped in getting all 1,000 employees evacuated safely.

PLAINFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO