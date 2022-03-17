ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 person dead, child hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a pole in Memphis (Memphis, TN)

 3 days ago

On Wednesday afternoon, one person died while a child suffered injuries after a vehicle hit a pole in Memphis.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard at about 1:00 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]

March 17, 2022

