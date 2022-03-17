1 person dead, child hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a pole in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
On Wednesday afternoon, one person died while a child suffered injuries after a vehicle hit a pole in Memphis.
As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard at about 1:00 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
