Most people are familiar with the term “circadian rhythm,” that daily rhythm that your body lives by. Each individual has their own rhythm, with some generalizations like during the day humans are awake and we sleep at night. That is how we were made, and typically it is only by human intervention, like a work schedule, that we do not naturally follow that rhythm. But humans are not the only organisms to have circadian rhythms. Did you know animals, plants, and even microorganisms have such rhythms?

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO