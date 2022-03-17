ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Move over drivers, robots can deliver in snow, rain, and heat

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night may be part of the unofficial slogan that mailmen live by but in college towns across the country, little, six-wheeled delivery machines are taking on Mother Nature whatever she throws their way.

Starship Technologies has hundreds of machines from coast to coast that deliver food and other items through an ordering app.

“So we operate in many of our environments from seven a.m. until midnight. On college campuses, late-night food is a thing and is the trend. We can drive in any weather conditions- rain, shine or snow,” Chris Neider, director of business development at Starship Technologies, said.

The battery-powered robots use sidewalks and other pedestrian-friendly paths to deliver their orders, mostly free of operator interaction, but routes can occasionally be interrupted.

A downed tree from a storm or even a scooter that wasn’t returned to its proper home can cause issues and force the robot to phone home for help.

“First, it is going to try to maneuver. It’s going to try to figure out if there is a pathway around the object,” Neider stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk74d_0eiFsaIA00 Lucky California supermarket store Director, Mario Guerrero loads grocery bags into the hull of a Starship Technologies robot before the robot heads out for delivery in Pleasanton, California.EPA

The company said it is rare that an operator needs to get involved, but one is available and nearby if assistance is needed.

Neider warned that the robots have limitations and, like all delivery services, can’t handle large snowfalls or other significant events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396Jll_0eiFsaIA00 Starship Technologies has hundreds of machines from coast to coast that deliver food and other items through an ordering app.Starship

“The robot does not have a plow on it, so there are limitations. If there is a flood and roads are closing down, and the service area is experiencing extreme conditions, like any food service, we are going to send the robots home and pause service,” Neider said.

Neider said a good rule of thumb is when universities are operating normally, so are the robots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VevOt_0eiFsaIA00
A Starship Technologies robot heads out on a sidewalk for grocery delivery from Lucky California supermarket in Pleasanton, California.EPA

When schools close because of snowstorms, hurricanes , or another significant event, the company does everything it can to limit exposure to their operators as the machines.

“There are plenty of conditions where we turn the service off and pause it because we have to take care of our team and make sure they are safe,” Neider said.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Light rain and snow moves into New Mexico overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm brings rain and snow chances to parts of the state through Thursday as temperatures cool down. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend. It was a very warm afternoon across New Mexico Wednesday. Breezy conditions in southern New Mexico are dying down this...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Snow, rain moves in with slick evening roads expected

Snow is filtering in slowly from the coastline Wednesday, although it is taking its sweet time. Initially, some milder, above average temperatures will lead to some rain or mixing at the coastline. But as temperatures fall as we approach the later afternoon hours, coupled with slightly higher intensity, we could...
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

Rain and Snow Create Rough Roads in Northern Michigan

Some of northern Michigan experienced a decent amount of rain over the weekend, but as temperatures went back down, the snow has returned. Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police said that creates some dangerous road conditions. “The roads just don’t know what they’re going to be like, how they want to be right now, wet, icy snowy, but all the same they’re all treacherous right now,” he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Snowstorms#Move Over#Hurricanes#Starship Technologies
KMOV

MoDOT warns drivers to stay cautious as snow moves in Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to stay cautious as snow continues to move in for the Friday morning commute. Crews have been out treating the roads since midnight putting treatment down before snow started falling and before the morning rush. The department wants to remind drivers that speed limits are for ideal driving conditions and to drive for the conditions. This means driving slow and increasing the following distance between other cars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities hit with a mix of rain, freezing rain, snow and even thundersnow

A winter storm expected to last through the night is bringing a messy mix of a little bit of everything to the Twin Cities. "We've got rain, freezing rain, thunder, sleet, snow — it's pretty crazy," said Chris O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "Some are even seeing thundersnow."
CHANHASSEN, MN
WOOD TV8

Ask Ellen: Can a below zero wind chill change rain to snow?

Wind frequently impacts the way our temperatures feel in Michigan. The colder the initial temperature or the faster the wind, the lower the wind chill value will go. Wind chill can be dangerous at times. In fact, a colder wind chill can lead to faster onset of conditions like frostbite or hypothermia.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Rain transitions to snow Saturday

Meteorologist Connor Lewis has the latest track on a storm that will bring rain and snow to start the weekend. Meteorologist Mark Dixon says a storm Saturday will bring rain, wind and snow. Updated: 12 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be a fine Friday, but rain arrives Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
EPA
KMBC.com

Snow will move in early Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snowstorm will move into the Kansas City area early Thursday morning. There will be heavier bursts of snow throughout the morning. The snow will weaken a little bit by 6 p.m. Total snow accumulations will range from 5 to 8 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy