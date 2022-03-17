ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These hidden iPhone tricks can save you loads of time while texting

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

If you are an iPhone user, then you need to know about these simple tricks that can help you text faster.

Apple’s iMessage is easily one of the best messaging platforms out there, allowing users to seamlessly communicate and share content.

The service, which functions on Apple’s iOS system, comes equipped with what feels like an endless amount of clever features.

What many users don’t know, though, is that the platform also comes with plenty of tools that can help you text faster.

Many of these tricks can also be employed when you’re busy doing something and need to send a quick message.

We’ve compiled a list of some of these hacks below.

Doubletap the spacebar for punctuation

The key we use most often while texting is the spacebar, but did you know that you can also use it to add a period?

Just double-tap the spacebar after you typed out a word and it will automatically insert a period and a space.

This tiny habit can save you ample time on toggling between letters and punctuation marks.

Long press on period for email/web address suffixes

In today’s day and age, we are constantly sharing our email addresses with contacts, websites, apps, and services.

You can shorten this process by using the period button on your keyboard.

Just long-press period and it should automatically show you “.com,” “.net,” and “.org.”

Similarly, this hack can be used when typing web addresses into Safari.

Dictate your message

Text dictation is one of the handiest hacks for texting.

The tool is especially helpful when your hands are busy and you can’t text properly.

First tap on the microphone icon located on the bottom right of your keyboard.

Then, while holding down the icon, speak your message into your phone’s microphone.

Your device should start typing your message out for you.

If you have Siri enabled, your phone can even send your texts out for you.

Swipe texting

Another quicker alternative to typing on an iPhone is Swipe Text, which lets users slide their fingers across the keyboard to enter text instead.

To enable this feature go to Settings > General > Keyboards.

Once there, scroll down to Slide to Type and toggle it on.

This texting method will take some getting used to if you don’t use it often, however, once you get it down, it will save you loads of time.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

