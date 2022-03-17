ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Back to AHL

 3 days ago

Ylonen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Thurday, per CapFriendly....

CBS Sports

Oilers' Brad Malone: Reassigned to AHL affiliate

Malone was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday. Malone has two points in six appearances this season, but with the Oilers getting healthier again, there's no place for the 32-year-old in the lineup. If they need forward depth later in the season, Malone could be recalled.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Back to AHL

The 25-year-old made his NHL debut this year, going scoreless in a pair of contests. Carcone has been scoring regularly with the Roadrunners, posting 39 points in 46 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Danny O'Regan: Back to AHL

O'Regan was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, per the AHL Transactions list. O'Regan recorded a point Tuesday against the Rangers, his first of the season and fifth since 2016-17. The 28-year-old has 26 points in 37 games with the Gulls this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Back in action

Anderson (lower body) is in Saturday's lineup against Ottawa, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Anderson missed the last two games with a lower-body injury but he'll be back in a top-line role Saturday. The 27-year-old has 24 points through 48 games this season. He's on a five-game scoring drought since pocketing a hat trick March 1.
NHL
#Ahl Laval
CBS Sports

Kings' Martin Frk: Dropped to AHL

Frk was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday. Frk is dominating at the AHL level, racking up 31 goals and 58 points through 46 appearances. He'll likely continue bouncing between the AHL and NHL levels down the stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
CBS Sports

