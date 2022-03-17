ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Here’s the latest on when Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin might be deported to Germany

By Sara Nathan
New York Post
 3 days ago

“Deporting Anna” should be its own series.

The latest news is that scammer socialite Anna “Delvey” Sorokin won’t be going anywhere this weekend, as she has been granted a temporary stay of removal from the US, a close source told The Post.

She’ll remain in ICE custody in Goshen, NY, for at least the next few days, insiders confirmed.

Sorokin was told this week that she faced deportation to Germany after nearly a year in ICE detention — sparking a frantic 24 hours in which even her lawyers could not track her down.

One source has heard there is a backlog at the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA), so “officials cannot make a final ruling this week.”

“Anna’s legal team has been told to check back on Monday,” the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YV2vN_0eiFsSBE00 Sorokin was convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including grand larceny, after pretending to be a German heiress and scamming New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Steven Hirsch https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6FrC_0eiFsSBE00
Insiders confirmed that Sorokin will remain in ICE custody in Goshen, NY, for at least the next few days.Paul Martinka

Sorokin — who this week claimed that she had been inundated with marriage proposals and even bids to adopt her — was said to be furious about her potential deportation, as she was anticipating a hearing on April 19.

“She was confused and a little concerned,” her lawyer Manny Arora told The Post on Tuesday. “It’s hard [for her] to understand all the bureaucracy, especially given she’s locked up in jail for 20-plus hours a day and doesn’t have control. When you don’t know what your future holds, when you can’t call people when you want to to get information, it makes you anxious and frustrated. She’s staying positive, but it’s hard on her.”

Another friend revealed that Sorokin had also been taken to board a flight from Newark to Germany last July, but her lawyers managed to argue that she should stay in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gFEh_0eiFsSBE00 Julia Garner (above) plays Sorokin on the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oClhF_0eiFsSBE00
Sorokin was set to be released from ICE custody and deported to Germany on March 14..Instagram/@annadelvey

Sorokin was convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including grand larceny, after pretending to be a German heiress and scamming New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She served just under four years in prison before being released early for good behavior.

In January, she joined a lawsuit against ICE, claiming that she contracted COVID-19 after being refused a booster shot.

