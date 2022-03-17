ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'I can win the fight!': Estelle Mossely finally toppled Katie Taylor at the fourth time of asking as an amateur... now the Olympic champion drawing comparisons to Floyd Mayweather wants a fifth showdown with her former rival up in the professional ranks

By Daniel Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Estelle Mossely has found some peace over recent weeks. ‘Life is quieter now,’ the French fighter says. ‘I can sleep a little better.’ Even as her journey towards twin peaks starts afresh.

‘It’s a new chapter and I think it’s the most important chapter,’ Mossely says. ‘Now I will show the world what I can do with a double challenge – the first in professional (boxing) is to unify all the titles and the second is to be the Olympic champion for a second time in Paris.’

This sense of renewal arrives as Mossely approaches her 30th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRak3_0eiFsQPm00
Estelle Mossely is set to headline the first women's title bout in the Middle East on Saturday

The tranquillity comes from a couple of weeks away from two young sons.

The Frenchwoman has grown used to life on the hamster wheel. In the ring. And at home.

In 2016 she beat Katie Taylor before winning her country’s first Olympic gold in female boxing. She trained as an computer engineer. She combined life as mother and fighter.

‘It’s a little strange for me because the whole time I did a lot of things – I worked, I built business and I trained too,’ Mossely says.

Now, though, those days of juggling are over. Now promoter Richard Schaefer is comparing her to Floyd Mayweather. ‘Now it’s an important moment in my career,’ the 29-year-old says.

Her quest for more gold will have to wait until 2024.

The journey towards professional supremacy, which she hopes will include a fifth fight with Taylor, begins anew on Friday night. Mossely is in Dubai to fight Yanina del Carmen Lescano for the IBO lightweight crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157JxT_0eiFsQPm00
Mossely's IBO title fight in Dubai will be the 10th outing of her professional boxing career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsE7F_0eiFsQPm00
The Frenchwoman won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games out in Rio de Janeiro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Krn0W_0eiFsQPm00
Now in the professional ranks she is already drawing comparisons to Floyd Mayweather (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMZTj_0eiFsQPm00

After nine professional fights – all in France, all wins – history beckons. Never before have two women headlined a title fight in the Middle East.

‘It’s important for me because I think a big career is not only about victory,’ Mossely says. ‘It’s about building, at the same time, a big story… (this) is a big moment in my career and it’s a big moment for sport and boxing in general. I really want to stay in the mind of people as a woman who built a story in the sport. And in life.’

These are exciting times for women’s boxing.

Next month, Taylor meets Amanda Serrano in the first all-female fight to top the bill at Madison Square Garden.

Mossely wants to play her part in this era. She is chasing world titles at lightweight; the four major belts are all held by Ireland’s Taylor. The plan for Mossely? Build towards an undisputed title fight in 2023.

‘It’s important for boxing to have a fight like this,’ the Frenchwoman says. ‘Katie was my best opponent in amateur. And she can be my best opponent in professional.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oU2eq_0eiFsQPm00
Mossely was beaten three times by Katie Taylor in the amateurs before finally toppling her rival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiwJo_0eiFsQPm00
Taylor is set to defend her undisputed lightweight crown against Amanda Serrano next month

They met four times in the unpaid ranks. After three defeats, Mossely was victorious at the 2016 world championships. She then won gold in Rio. And yet it was Taylor who turned over amid fanfare and fame. It is Taylor who has carried the flag for women’s boxing in the past half-decade. Does that bother Mossely?

‘No I think it’s normal – she had big (success) as an amateur. After that, she turned pro really fast,’ she says.

‘I didn’t have the same calendar because after the Olympic games I had children – two – and that’s why it’s taken a little bit more time for me to do what I want to do.’

Mossely adds: ‘My story is my story, Katie’s story is her story... this fight can have a lot of attention and it’s good for us to give a good show to the people. It’s good for boxing too because it’s like revenge for our amateur story.’

Staying patient has paid off for Mossely before, of course.

‘I fought Katie four times as an amateur. It took a little time to have my victory but I finished by having it,’ she says. ‘That’s why, when I see my career as a professional now, I say: “Okay I’m not now the best boxer in the world. But like in the amateurs, I take my time to build my career.”’ Then, when the time is nigh? ‘I can win the fight.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2mWv_0eiFsQPm00
Now the 29-year-old is hoping to meet her amateur foe for a fifth time as professionals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9926_0eiFsQPm00

It’s a delicate balance to strike. Mossely wants two or three more fights before challenging Taylor. But, with Taylor already 35, she can’t afford to wait too long.

‘I will not have another opportunity to become the boxer I can become. A big challenge like this, a big fight like one with Katie can be now but not in five or six years,’ Mossely says. ‘That’s why the moment is now. My moment is now… it’s the same for the Olympic Games. I will not have a second chance to do the Olympics in my country.’

No wonder she has narrowed her focus.

No wonder those days working as an IT engineer are done. ‘Life in the office is more quiet. It’s not the same stress,’ Mossely says. ‘But sometimes we have the same things – working with a team, challenging yourself when you have a target… in sport it’s about winning. In the office it’s a little different but it’s like a victory when you do a good job.’

In the ring now, however, victory alone is not enough. Not when you’re being likened to the Pretty Boy.

‘Richard compared me to Mayweather because he’s not just a boxer who fought without losing but he’s a boxer who won and won with style… for me that’s the most important thing.’ And that means avoiding any scars of battle. ‘The most little damage is too much for me,’ Mossely laughs.

Much easier to perform at your best, of course, when well prepared – and well rested. Mossely’s typical routine? ‘School in the morning, go to training, having a little rest… go to training, come back, go to school, get my children,’ she explains. Young Ali and Magomed are not sheltered from her sacrifice. ‘It’s important my children understand this – that’s why they take part sometimes in my preparation, sometimes they come to training to see why I’m not here this day or this night.’ It’s why they’re in Dubai, too. Over recent weeks, the boys have stayed with Mossely’s parents. A family holiday awaits after fight night. For Mossely, even bigger rewards might lie further round the corner.

Estelle Mossely will be fighting as part of the Probellum Evolution event in Dubai (March 18-19), live exclusively on Eurosport’s linear channels, discovery+ and the Eurosport app. Check local listing for further details.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What time is the Champions League draw and when are the quarter-finals?

The Uefa Champions League is down to the final eight stage and three Premier League clubs remain in the hunt for the continent’s most prestigious trophy.Reigning holders Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool are all still involved - and any of them could face each other now as it’s a totally open draw, no seeds or country protection.Uefa will be drawing the full path to the final now, with clubs set to learn both their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents, as well as who will be the ‘home’ team for the final itself.That final will...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Collingwood young gun Jack Ginnivan is slammed for filming giddy celebrations after Pies' win over St Kilda: 'Earn some respect before you go carrying on like that'

Kane Cornes has blasted Jack Ginnivan and his Collingwood team-mates for 'carrying on' after their round one victory over St Kilda. The Pies got their season off to a strong start on Friday night with Nick Daicos and Jordan de Goey starring in a 17-point win over the Saints at Marvel Stadium.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte vows Tottenham will treat their final nine Premier League games as 'cup finals' as he promises to fight Arsenal all the way for a Champions League spot this season

Antonio Conte admits Arsenal have the advantage in the race for the top four but warned Tottenham are ready to fight them all the way. Spurs, who have had an inconsistent 2022, beat West Ham to secure successive Premier League wins for the first time since early December and move up to fifth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Estelle Mossely
Person
Katie Taylor
Daily Mail

Old Trafford through the years: How the iconic stadium has changed during 112 years of history as Manchester United consider huge rebuilding project that will take its capacity above 80,000

Even the most iconic football stadiums can start to show their age and hold a club back. That's what Manchester United are finding with Old Trafford, their home for the past 112 years. The 'Theatre of Dreams' - fortress of the Busby Babes and Sir Alex Ferguson's 1999 Treble winners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Paris#Boxing#Combat#Life#Frenchwoman
Daily Mail

RFU produce a stunning vote of confidence in Eddie Jones despite an underwhelming Six Nations... as they claim England HAS made 'solid progress' and they 'fully support' the Aussie coach in 'rebuilding’ Red Rose team

Eddie Jones has received an astonishing vote of confidence from his RFU bosses who insist they are ‘encouraged by the solid progress’ England have made despite another underwhelming Six Nations. Head coach Jones could only lead his team to two wins from five Championship matches for the second...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Juventus emerge as a 'serious option for Antonio Rudiger'... and the Serie A giants are 'watching' his situation, with the Chelsea star currently unable to extend his contract beyond this summer at Stamford Bridge

Juventus are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger and are monitoring the defender's situation at Chelsea, according to reports. Rudiger's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this summer, and the Blues cannot currently extend his deal due to sanctions placed on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government and the European Union.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United's bizarre cricket links deepen as boss Ralf Rangnick is pictured watching England play in Barbados... days after Avram Glazer jetted to Dubai to discuss launching a Red Devils cricket team

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been pictured out in Barbados watching Joe Root's England take on West Indies. With United not in action this weekend, Rangnick has opted to jet off to the Caribbean, and he was in attendance for the fourth day of the second Test. During...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Former Werder Bremen boss Markus Anfang apologies for FORGING a Covid-19 vaccination card and says he failed to act 'as a role model'... but the banned German coach reveals he is still 'afraid' of the vaccine

Former Werder Bremen boss Markus Anfang has apologised and offered an explanation for using a fake Covid-19 vaccination card. The 47-year-old along with his assistant, Florian Junge, resigned from their respective positions in November after German authorities launched an investigation into an alleged use of a forged Covid-19 vaccination documentation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen SLAMS his Red Bull team after 'brutal' double retirement in Bahrain Grand Prix... as world champion and team-mate Sergio Perez are forced to withdraw with suspected fuel pump issues

Max Verstappen has criticised Red Bull's reliability after the world champion was forced into a double retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen was just behind Charles Leclerc with three laps remaining in the race, when he was forced into an early retirement after seemingly losing power in his car.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Gold Coast beat the Eagles away for the FIRST time as Matt Rowell piles more misery on injury-hit West Coast to ruin Willie Rioli's return to the AFL

Gold Coast have ruined the AFL return of Willie Rioli after coming from behind to post a 27-point win over an undermanned West Coast at Optus Stadium. The Eagles skipped out to a 23-point lead early in the second term of Sunday's match, and the margin was just four points in favour of Gold Coast with five minutes remaining in the clash.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Roma 'eye move for Chelsea outcast Charly Musonda' this summer - who will be a free agent - with Serie A side joining Hellas Verona in race for him

Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda has reportedly attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma ahead of his release from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The 25-year-old Belgian playmaker will be a free agent in the summer after Chelsea opted not to renew his contract following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy