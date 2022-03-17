ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Popular Russian food blogger faces jail under new censorship law

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A popular food blogger has become one of the first charged under Russia’s “fake news” law that threatens up to 15 years in prison for opposing the Kremlin’s stance on its war on Ukraine.

Ukraine-born foodie Nika Belotserkovskaya, 51, confirmed on social media that she had been charged under the draconian new law.

“Am I the first one to go?” she asked on the Instagram page that got her into trouble and still contains numerous anti-war messages.

“I have been officially declared a decent person!” she quipped to her more than 900,000 followers, insisting she could “handle” the threat.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Wednesday that Belotserkovskaya had been charged for telling “lies” about the war, along with an unidentified man and woman in the Tomsk Region of Siberia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMO4A_0eiFsN0p00 Belotserkovskaya confirmed that she had been charged on social media.EAST2WEST NEWS

The blogger was accused of posting “deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to destroy cities and the civilian population of Ukraine, including children.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

Her Instagram page still features images with the blue and yellow of Ukraine as well as reports r eflecting the horrors of war.

Her home had been searched and restrictions placed on her movements, Agence France-Presse said of the writer who splits her time between Moscow and France, where she has a cooking school in Provence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYAVS_0eiFsN0p00 The blogger is accused of sharing “deliberately false information” about the war in Ukraine.EAST2WEST NEWS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjeRg_0eiFsN0p00 Belotserkovskaya faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.EAST2WEST NEWS

Russian authorities said they believe she and the other two charged are overseas, saying they plan to seek international warrants for their arrests.

Russia’s warmongering President Vladimir Putin signed into law on March 4 the threat of up to 15 years for people who publish “knowingly false information” about his so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied attacking civilians despite horrific, ever-mounting evidence .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob2ko_0eiFsN0p00 Belotserkovskaya assured her followers that she can “handle” the threat.EAST2WEST NEWS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUHm2_0eiFsN0p00
The blogger’s home has reportedly been searched and is under surveillance.EAST2WEST NEWS

Last week, children and pregnant women were among those killed in an airstrike on a maternity hospital, and a week later a theater where more than a thousand sought safety — and was clearly marked “CHILDREN” — was blown up, on Wednesday.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Blog#Ukraine#Russian#Kremlin#Investigative Committee#Agence France Presse
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy