ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene, LTD approve key step forward in MovingAhead, but it's 'not an approved, done deal'

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRwH2_0eiFsJTv00

City and transit officials have approved high-level street designs intended to increase safety and accessibility on five busy corridors in Eugene.

Lane Transit District’s board of directors on Wednesday unanimously approved the selection of locally preferred alternatives as part of MovingAhead. The Eugene City Council approved the alternatives Monday night in a 6-1 vote.

MovingAhead is a yearslong project geared toward fulfilling long-term planning goals and making the five busiest streets in Eugene not already addressed through another project safer and more accessible for more than just vehicles.

Officials voted to continue looking at whether to make no changes or continue looking at investments to enhance bus service with dedicated lanes, safer pedestrian crossings and similar measures or to install an Emerald Express, or EmX, line.

Eugene and LTD staff now will work to develop more designed plans for the five major streets:

  • Highway 99 — Enhanced corridor
  • River Road — EmX
  • Coburg Road — Enhanced corridor
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — Enhanced corridor
  • 30th Avenue to Lane Community College — No-build with further consideration after other projects

Previous coverage:Officials will vote soon on MovingAhead concept plans, but there are still chances to weigh in

Setting a locally preferred alternative is a key milestone but doesn’t lock down a design, said Andrew Martin, a MovingAhead project manager with LTD.

“The simple way to explain it is that we’ve been studying a number of alternatives,” he said. “We’re essentially narrowing the range of options for each of these streets that we want to study.”

Councilor Emily Semple stressed the vote keeps the plan moving forward but is “not an approved, done deal.”

“We’re not signing off on final plans, but we’re making a priority,” she said.

Pete Knox, who represents central and west Eugene on the LTD board of directors, said the package officials voted on is “probably the best combination of things that we can come up with at this time.”

Councilor Mike Clark voted against selecting the alternatives, saying he supports “a great deal” of the plan but there are portions that he would struggle to get behind and that have outraged some of his constituents.

Ultimately, Clark said he balanced the “good work that can be done here” with what he and others see as possible harms.

There are still several steps to come.

Staff will work to refine designs, working closely with people who might see impacts to their property or the way they access their property to minimize impacts.

While staff will reach out directly to some people, anyone can give feedback on the project at movingahead.org/contact. They also can contact public officials with either Eugene or LTD.

Eugene and LTD also need to seek funding for the project, including from the state and federal government. There also will be an environmental review and permitting process before construction could begin.

In total, staff expect it will take at least 10 years to transform all five corridors, Martin said.

There’s information about the project and alternatives at movingahead.org

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, dead at 88

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport while he was on his way home. He was 88. The cause of death was not yet determined. Young, a California native, had served in Congress since winning a special election...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Traffic
Lane County, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Traffic
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Board Of Directors#Uban Construction#Eugene Ltd#Movingahead#The Eugene City Council#Emerald Express#Lane Community College
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy