Eugene, LTD approve key step forward in MovingAhead, but it's 'not an approved, done deal'

City and transit officials have approved high-level street designs intended to increase safety and accessibility on five busy corridors in Eugene.

Lane Transit District’s board of directors on Wednesday unanimously approved the selection of locally preferred alternatives as part of MovingAhead. The Eugene City Council approved the alternatives Monday night in a 6-1 vote.

MovingAhead is a yearslong project geared toward fulfilling long-term planning goals and making the five busiest streets in Eugene not already addressed through another project safer and more accessible for more than just vehicles.

Officials voted to continue looking at whether to make no changes or continue looking at investments to enhance bus service with dedicated lanes, safer pedestrian crossings and similar measures or to install an Emerald Express, or EmX, line.

Eugene and LTD staff now will work to develop more designed plans for the five major streets:

Highway 99 — Enhanced corridor

River Road — EmX

Coburg Road — Enhanced corridor

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — Enhanced corridor

30th Avenue to Lane Community College — No-build with further consideration after other projects

Previous coverage:Officials will vote soon on MovingAhead concept plans, but there are still chances to weigh in

Setting a locally preferred alternative is a key milestone but doesn’t lock down a design, said Andrew Martin, a MovingAhead project manager with LTD.

“The simple way to explain it is that we’ve been studying a number of alternatives,” he said. “We’re essentially narrowing the range of options for each of these streets that we want to study.”

Councilor Emily Semple stressed the vote keeps the plan moving forward but is “not an approved, done deal.”

“We’re not signing off on final plans, but we’re making a priority,” she said.

Pete Knox, who represents central and west Eugene on the LTD board of directors, said the package officials voted on is “probably the best combination of things that we can come up with at this time.”

Councilor Mike Clark voted against selecting the alternatives, saying he supports “a great deal” of the plan but there are portions that he would struggle to get behind and that have outraged some of his constituents.

Ultimately, Clark said he balanced the “good work that can be done here” with what he and others see as possible harms.

There are still several steps to come.

Staff will work to refine designs, working closely with people who might see impacts to their property or the way they access their property to minimize impacts.

While staff will reach out directly to some people, anyone can give feedback on the project at movingahead.org/contact. They also can contact public officials with either Eugene or LTD.

Eugene and LTD also need to seek funding for the project, including from the state and federal government. There also will be an environmental review and permitting process before construction could begin.

In total, staff expect it will take at least 10 years to transform all five corridors, Martin said.

There’s information about the project and alternatives at movingahead.org

