RJ Gordon will get Friday night start in Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes baseball matchup

As the Oregon Ducks are set to host the Utah Utes in their second Pac-12 series of the season, the team is coming off a huge weekend.

Oregon (10-6, 2-1 Pac-12) took two of three against then-No. 2 ranked Stanford. However, the Ducks had to do it without one of their top pitchers.

Adam Maier missed the Stanford series due to an injury. With Maier still ailing, the Ducks will turn to RJ Gordon to begin their three-game series against the Utah Utes (11-4-1) on Friday. This will be Gordon's first start of the season and first since last April.

While this may be a different role for Gordon, Oregon pitching coach Jake Angier has been impressed with how the sophomore has performed this season.

"Gordon was really good for us last weekend and the previous weekends out of the pen," Angier said. "He's gonna obviously start this Friday, I think he has earned that. He's had some long relief efforts out of the bullpen and done a nice job.

"So I'm looking forward to getting him out there and moving forward with him."

In relief duty this season, Gordon has a 2.13 ERA, nine strikeouts and a save in 12.2 innings. In the series-opening 4-3 win at Stanford on March 11, Gordon pitched 4.2 innings as he gave up three hits while not allowing a run.

Last season, Gordon started three games for the Ducks. He was 3-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 19.1 innings.

Gordon says he doesn't plan on changing much from what has worked for him in the past.

"I'm super excited; I'm not going to treat it any different than my past outings," Gordon said.

"The only thing different is I'm playing in the first inning instead of the second, sixth or ninth. My mentality is going to stay the same, and it is working. So I don't plan on really changing anything at all."

After Gordon, Isaac Ayon and Caleb Sloan will get the ball on the mound against Utah. Ayon is 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA.

Sloan is still searching for his first victory of the season as he is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Oregon will be facing a Utah club that hasn't gotten off to a great start batting-wise. The Utes are hitting .268 in 16 games, which is 141st in the nation.

Despite Utah's inconsistencies at the plate, it has been one of the better teams in the Pac-12 this season. Angier says he likes where the Ducks are entering this weekend's series.

"I saw a lot of fight from the guys," Angier said. "I thought we played really good defense after the first inning and pitched well on Friday. Pitched well in some spots on Saturday. Sunday, we didn't pitch very well and didn't finish the weekend the way we wanted to, which is something we'll emphasize moving forward, finishing off a weekend."

Oregon vs. Utah

Time: 6 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday

TV: Pac-12 Network; Radio:KUGN-AM (590)

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.